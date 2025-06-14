EA FC 25 Savinho Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Savinho Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Brazilian attacker with a 96-rated version that allows gamers to play him as a striker on the virtual pitch. The Manchester City forward is usually deployed as a winger in real life, but this latest special version gives him the stats and traits required to excel in a central role as well.
Savinho previously received a Globetrotters version in Ultimate Team, but that version is now far behind the game's power curve. However, the new EA FC 25 Savinho Shapeshifters SBC item has made him relevant in the current meta.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Savinho Shapeshifters SBC
Similar to the recently released Lewandowski SBC, the EA FC 25 Savinho Shapeshifters SBC requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Manchester City
- Manchester City players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Bruno Guimaraes: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
Task 2: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Nico Schlotterbeck: 95
- Quintero (TOTS): 95
- Kogel: 94
- Holmgaard: 94
- Hugo Lloris: 79
- Tullis-Joyce: 79
- Musso: 79
- Diego Rico: 78
- Ricardo Pereira: 78
- Staab: 78
- Eva Navarro: 78
Task 3: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 4: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 5: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
The SBC only requires one Team of the Season or Team of the Week player to be completed.
EA FC 25 Savinho Shapeshifters SBC: Review
The SBC costs around 300,000 coins to complete, which is reasonable for a 96-rated striker with five-star skill moves, 96 pace, and 96 shooting. He also has the Low Driven Shot+, Tiki Taka+, Quickstep+, and Technical+ PlayStyles, which will make him an exceptional forward under the FC IQ system.