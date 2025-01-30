EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees for January revealed, Martinez and Retegui lead the roster

EA Sports has finally revealed the EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees for January 2025 through an X post. Gamers can now vote for their favorite Serie A player in January by navigating to EA's official voting website. Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez and Atalanta's goal-scoring machine Mateo Retegui are among the favorites to win the title. Both strikers have contributed a lot for their respective clubs this month, securing several wins.

While these two lead the POTM roster, other candidates such as Anguissa, McTominay, Dumfries, and Zortea can be tough competition to Martinez and Retegui. Interestingly, most of the nominees are from the top three clubs in the Serie A table. Hence, it'll be interesting to see who'll end up securing the top spot.

This article will mention all the EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees and talk about their achievements in January 2025.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees for January 2025 have been revealed on social media

As discussed, EA Sports has revealed the EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees for January 2025. The list includes several worthy candidates, from Lautaro Martinez to Scott McTominay. Martinez scored three goals and provided two assists in January 2025, while his teammate Denzel Dumfries has also scored three goals in four appearances, making them both ideal nominees for the title.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Napoli kept dominating in Serie A and secured their top position in the table. Scott McTominay bagged two crucial goals and provided one crucial assist against Juventus. Meanwhile, his teammate Zambo Anguissa also scored two goals and provided three assists this month, helping Napoli to maintain their lead.

Read more: PL POTM nominees

Here's a list of all the players included in EA FC 25 Serie A POTM nominees for January 2025:

Denzel Dumfries (Inter)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Scott McTominay (Napoli)

Mateo Retegui (Atalanta)

Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Nadir Zortea (Cagliari)

Atalana's goal-scoring machine, Mateo Retegui has scored four goals in three appearances and is surely one of the fan favorites Serie A performers this month. He's likely to receive another POTM edition for his immense contributions, especially after securing two winning goals against Como. Meanwhile, Nadir Zortea scored three goals in four appearances for Cagliari.

It's quite evident that the competition is pretty stiff. Mateo Retegui has already won October's Serie A POTM award for his sublime performances with Atalanta. On the other hand, another considerable contender in the form of Lautaro Martinez has already received several overpowered promos. If he wins the POTM award, he might receive another player card that might fit into the current EA FC 25 meta.

Overall, all the nominees appear to be worthy of receiving their respective POTM cards. However, Retegui and Lautaro Martinez will definitely be favorites to win the award.

For more information related to POTM and Future Stars promos, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback