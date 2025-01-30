EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees for January revealed, Foden and Gakpo lead the roster

Phil Foden and Cody Gakpo are amongst the favorites in the EA FC 25 Premier league POTM nominees list for the month of January, with their amazing performances helping their clubs secure multiple victories in the league. The entire roster has some notable inclusions, but these two athletes stand out thanks to their popularity and abilities on the virtual pitch.

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable lead, with Cody Gakpo being one of their top performers recently. On the other hand, reigning champions Manchester City have only just started to find their form after an inconsistent start to the season, with Phil Foden leading the charge. Both these players are amongst January's EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees.

Foden and Gakpo are included in January's EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees squad

Both players already have special versions in Ultimate Team. While Foden has a Thunderstruck item and a recently released TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC, Cody Gakpo received a Winter Wildcards SBC item earlier in the game cycle. If either of these two EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees win the vote, they could receive yet another overpowered SBC version in Ultimate Team.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

While they are certainly the biggest names in the lineup, they will face stiff competition from other inclusions who are just as deserving of the award due to their recent showcases. Newcastle United's Alexander Isak in particular has been in sublime form this season. The Swedish striker won the December POTM award, and has been nominated once again for January.

Expand Tweet

These are all the EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees :

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth)

Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Justin Kluivert is also a worthy candidate, as he has led Bournemouth's recent resurgence in the Premier League with his goalscoring and playmaking abilities. he already has two Team of the week items in Ultimate Team this season, and a POTM SBC version could boost his stats even further, making him usable as an attacker under the FC IQ system.

Overall, the nominees list has plenty of deserving inclusions, but Foden and Gakpo will be the favorites due to their popularity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback