EA FC 25 Phil Foden TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Phil Foden TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media by X/FUT Sheriff — one of the most popular accounts for reliable Ultimate Team leaks. This suggests that the English attacker will likely receive a boosted item soon to celebrate his performances throughout 2024.

With Manchester City struggling to find form in the latest season, their talismanic playmaker failed to make it into the actual Team of the Year roster. However, he was amazing last season in their Premier League winning campaign, being crowned the Player of the Year in the league. The rumored EA FC 25 Phil Foden TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC is a testament to his incredible performances in the first half of 2024.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Phil Foden TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The Team of the Year promo has already delivered plenty of exciting content for gamers to grind for, with some of the best players in the game being up for grabs via packs and SBCs. The Team of the Year Honorable Mentions players will be added to the roster when the full TOTY squads are added to packs, and the EA FC 25 Phil Foden TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC is rumored to arrive during this period.

Expand Tweet

The playmaking forward has a base overall rating of 88 in the latest title and also possesses an incredible Thunderstruck item. While this promo version failed to receive all possible upgrades due to Manchester City's inconsistent form, it is still an exceptional item for the current meta. The leaked SBC item will undoubtedly be even better.

What will the EA FC 25 Phil Foden TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked version are not known, FUT Sheriff predicts that he might be a 93-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 92

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 63

Physicality: 68

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+ and Technical+ Playstyles, which are both meta traits after the recent Gameplay Refresh Update. With attacking football being extremely effective on the virtual pitch, his sublime dribbling skills will be perfect for the Technical+ Playstyle, and his lethal shooting abilities will be ideal for the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle.

How much will the EA FC 25 Phil Foden TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC cost?

The Thunderstruck version of the Foden costs around 800,000 coins in the transfer market. With the rumored SBC item being better in terms of overall rating and stats, while also having two meta PlayStyle+ traits, a price of around 1.5 million coins might be reasonable for a player of this caliber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback