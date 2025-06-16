EA FC 25 Stanislav Lobotka Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Stanislav Lobotka Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Serie A midfielder with a brand-new version that allows him to play in defensive positions on the virtual pitch. This 94-rated version can play as a left-midfielder, left-back, and centre-back, making him incredibly versatile for the current meta.
Napoli had an incredible season in Italian football, winning the Serie A title after a fierce race against Inter. Its players were prominently featured in the Serie A Team of the Season squad, and the EA FC 25 Stanislav Lobotka Shapeshifters SBC has made the club's presence felt in the ongoing Shapeshifters promo as well.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Stanislav Lobotka Shapeshifters SBC
Unlike the recently released Robert Lewandowski and David Beckham SBCs, which required four or more squads to be unlocked, the EA FC 25 Stanislav Lobotka Shapeshifters SBC only requires two squads to be completed in Ultimate Team. This will make this special item even easier to obtain and accessible to gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.
Check out EA FC 25 review
These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Beth Mead: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Gabriel: 86
- Aleix Garcia: 84
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Yassine Bounou: 84
- Dabritz: 84
- Pernille Harder: 84
Task 2: Serie A
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Dusan VlahovicL: 84
- Ella Toone: 84
- Crystal Dunn: 84
- Alba Redondo: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Mariona: 84
The SBC only requires one Team of the Week or Team of the Season player to be unlocked, which will make the item even easier to unlock.
EA FC 25 Stanislav Lobotka Shapeshifters SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 50,000 EA FC Coins, which is a reasonable price for a 94-rated player who can play in various positions on the virtual pitch. While his short stature will not be suitable for the centre-back position, he has the stats and PlayStyles required to be a capable left-back under the FC IQ system. This makes the SBC worth completing.