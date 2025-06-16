EA FC 25 Stanislav Lobotka Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Stanislav Lobotka Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Serie A midfielder with a brand-new version that allows him to play in defensive positions on the virtual pitch. This 94-rated version can play as a left-midfielder, left-back, and centre-back, making him incredibly versatile for the current meta.

Napoli had an incredible season in Italian football, winning the Serie A title after a fierce race against Inter. Its players were prominently featured in the Serie A Team of the Season squad, and the EA FC 25 Stanislav Lobotka Shapeshifters SBC has made the club's presence felt in the ongoing Shapeshifters promo as well.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Stanislav Lobotka Shapeshifters SBC

Unlike the recently released Robert Lewandowski and David Beckham SBCs, which required four or more squads to be unlocked, the EA FC 25 Stanislav Lobotka Shapeshifters SBC only requires two squads to be completed in Ultimate Team. This will make this special item even easier to obtain and accessible to gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Beth Mead: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Jonathan Tah: 86

Gabriel: 86

Aleix Garcia: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Yassine Bounou: 84

Dabritz: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Task 2: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Irene Paredes: 88

Dusan VlahovicL: 84

Ella Toone: 84

Crystal Dunn: 84

Alba Redondo: 84

Ben White: 84

Mariona: 84

The SBC only requires one Team of the Week or Team of the Season player to be unlocked, which will make the item even easier to unlock.

EA FC 25 Stanislav Lobotka Shapeshifters SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 50,000 EA FC Coins, which is a reasonable price for a 94-rated player who can play in various positions on the virtual pitch. While his short stature will not be suitable for the centre-back position, he has the stats and PlayStyles required to be a capable left-back under the FC IQ system. This makes the SBC worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More