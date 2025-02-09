EA FC 25 Star Power Evolutions guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more 

The ongoing Future Stars promo has introduced EA FC 25 Star Power Evolutions to Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to upgrade their Future Star Wonder Kids. Both Star Power 1 and 2 offer different kinds of upgrades based on levels. Interestingly, the first iteration is suitable for wingers and strikers, while the second variant EVO empowers midfielders. Both EVOs cost around 40,000 EA FC Coins or 300 EA FC Points.

This article will highlight all the necessary details such as the best players to use, requirements, and more things offered by EA in both variants of Star Power Evolutions.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Star Power Evolutions

As discussed, both the EA FC 25 Star Power Evolutions servers have different purposes in terms of upgrading the Wonder Kids. While Star Power 1 caters to strikers and wingers, Star Power 2 is meant for central and defensive midfielders.

Here are the terms and conditions player cards need to fulfill to be eligible for both paid EVOs:

Star Power 1 requirements

Star Power 1 requirements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Overall: Max 88

Defending: Max 77

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Rarity: Future Stars

Star Power 2 requirements

Star Power 2 requirements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Overall: Max 88

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Rarity: Future Stars

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Star Power Evolutions

Although the requirements are simple and open up a large set of Future Stars player cards pool, a few of them stand out to be the best in the virtual pitch. Gamers won't regret the paid upgrades in both EA FC 25 Star Power Evolutions:

Here's a list of the best player cards gamers must use:

Star Power 1 best player cards

Elisabeth Terland: 87

Johan Bakayoko: 87

Lucas Bergvall: 87

Kessya Bussy: 87

Alexa Baena: 87

Elye Wahi: 87

Star Power 2 best player cards

Conor Bradley: 88

Ivan Ilic: 88

Joao Gomes: 90

Abdukodir Khisanov: 88

Andrey Santos: 87

Murillo Costa: 88

All of the player cards mentioned above will show great performance under the new FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges in the EA FC 25 Star Power Evolutions

Both Star Power Evolutions offer different types of upgrades to any Future Stars card available in-game. However, the challenges are similar to each other. Regardless, the challenges are quite simple and can be completed in different EA FC 25 Ultimate Team game modes such as Division Rivals, Rush, and more.

That said, here's a list of upgrades and challenges of both the EA FC 25 Star Power Evolutions:

Star Power 1 Evolution upgrades and challenges

Star Power 1 upgrades (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Level 1 Upgrade:

Overall: 2

Pace: 2 (Max 92)

Shooting: 4 (Max 91)

Balance: 4 (Max 90)

Level 2 Upgrade:

Pace: 2 (Max 92)

Physical: 2 (Max 87)

Agility: 4 (Max 92)

Composure: 4 (Max 88)

PlayStyles+: Quick Step+

PlaStyles: Trivela

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Star Power 2 Evolution upgrades and challenges

Star Power 2 upgrades (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Level 1 Upgrade:

Overall: 2

Pace: 1 (Max 89)

Shooting: 1 (Max 86)

Passing: 2 (Max 91)

Dribbling: 2 (Max 90)

Defending: 2 (Max 87)

Weak Foot: 1 (Max 4)

Level 2 Upgrade:

Pace: 2 (Max 91)

Aggression: 4 (Max 90)

Stamina: 4 (Max 89)

Strength: 3 (Max 89)

PlayStyles+: Long Ball Pass+

PlaStyles: Relentless

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Considering the criteria and upgrades offered by EA, it goes without saying that the EVO is worth completing. Gamers must choose the best option to build an ultimate Future Stars beast on the virtual pitch.

