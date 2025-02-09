EA FC 25 Alexis Sanchez Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions 

EA Sports has finally introduced EA FC 25 Alexis Sanchez Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team servers, celebrating the Chilean striker's initial years in Udinese. The limited-time squad-building challenge offers an 89-rated ST card of Alexis Sanchez featuring a few elite-tier attributes. The 36-year-old veteran has returned to Udinese after almost 13 years. The freshly introduced card is just a reflection of his incredible footballing career so far.

This article will explore all the squad-building tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the Alexis Sanchez Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions for the EA FC 25 Alexis Sanchez Flashback SBC

Alexis Sanchez SBC tasks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Similar to Morgan Rogers Future Stars duo SBC, gamers must complete three squad-building tasks to access EA FC 25 Alexis Sanchez Flashback SBC. Here are all the available tasks and their cheapest solutions to start the Flashback SBC from scratch.

Task 1: Serie A

Serie A Enilive Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Valentina Giacinti: 82

James Maddison: 85

Cristian Romero: 84

Dani Olmi: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Vanessa Gilles: 83

Iago Aspas: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Duvan Zapata: 83

Sadio Mane: 84

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 86

Solution 2

Alessandro Bastoni: 87

Jack Grealish: 84

Khadija Shaw: 86

Rose Lavelle: 87

Dani Olmo: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Task 3: Top form

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87

Solution 3

Jack Grealish: 84

Lia Walti: 83

Mariona TOTW: 87

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cata Coll Future Stars: 88

Antonio Rudiger: 88

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Giorgio Scalvini Future Stars: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

The overall cost to complete the Alexis Sanchez Flashback SBC is around 201,750 EA FC Coins. The price appears to be reasonable considering it features mostly elite-tier attributes across the board.

EA FC 25 Alexis Sanchez Flashback SBC: Review

Alexis Sanchez Flashback SBC card attributes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA sports)

Alexis Sanchez's 80-rated base card isn't usable in the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. However, the freshly introduced Alexis Sanchez Flashback SBC has quite decent stats and can be used as a great backup striker in a Serie A player-dominated Ultimate Team.

Coming to the details, the card offers LW and ST positions with two viable options including Finesse Shot+ and First Touch+. Gamers can exploit both PlayStyle+ traits in the current EA FC 25 meta. On top of that, EA introduced a Trickster playstyle for gamers to exploit 5-star skill moves of the card.

Although Alexis Sanchez's SBC card features mostly elite-tier attributes, multiple defending options, such as heading accuracy, awareness, and ball-winning capabilities, are still low. Regardless, depending on the chemistry of the Ultimate Team, the card can be used either as a decent backup or a main striker.

