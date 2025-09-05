EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch and provide them with a well-rounded attacking boost. This is a paid EVO and requires either 100,000 coins or 350 FC points, but the boost on offer makes it worth the cost.
This is the latest EVO released during the Pre-Season promo that allows fans to obtain 99-rated players in Ultimate Team. While the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution can be applied to a wide variety of positions, it will be best suited for attacking players.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 97
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max five
These stipulations will allow fans to use any player with an overall rating of 97 or below regardless of their position.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered players who will be best suited for the boosts on offer here:
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 97
- Rafael Leao: 97
- Kaka: 97
- Luis Suarez: 97
- Karim Benzema: 97
- Blaise Matuidi: 97
- Rodrygo: 97
- Nicolo Barella: 97
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 97
- Lionel Messi: 97
- Ousmane Dembele: 97
- Joao Neto: 97
- Heung Min Son: 96
- Ronaldo Nazario: 96
All these players will become elite-tier 99-rated items under the FC IQ system if used in this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution
Similar to the previously released Left Wing Sync EVO, the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Power Shot PlayStyle
- Passing +5 (Max 93)
- Balance +5 (Max 96)
- Physicality +6 (Max 95)
- Reactions +5 (Max 97)
- Agility +5 (Max 96)
Level 2 upgrades:
- Finesse Shot and Incisive Pass PlayStyle
- Ball control +5 (Max 95)
- Composure +5 (Max 97)
- Dribbling +5 (Max 95)
- Pace +5 (Max 96)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Skill moves +2 star
- Weak foot +2 star
- Low Driven Shot and Quickstep PlayStyle
- Shooting +50
- Heading Accuracy +10
Level 4 upgrades:
- Power Shot+ PlayStyle
- Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle
- Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
- First Touch+ PlayStyle
- Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.