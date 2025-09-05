EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch and provide them with a well-rounded attacking boost. This is a paid EVO and requires either 100,000 coins or 350 FC points, but the boost on offer makes it worth the cost.

Ad

This is the latest EVO released during the Pre-Season promo that allows fans to obtain 99-rated players in Ultimate Team. While the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution can be applied to a wide variety of positions, it will be best suited for attacking players.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating: Max 97

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max five

These stipulations will allow fans to use any player with an overall rating of 97 or below regardless of their position.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered players who will be best suited for the boosts on offer here:

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo: 97

Rafael Leao: 97

Kaka: 97

Luis Suarez: 97

Karim Benzema: 97

Blaise Matuidi: 97

Rodrygo: 97

Nicolo Barella: 97

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 97

Lionel Messi: 97

Ousmane Dembele: 97

Joao Neto: 97

Heung Min Son: 96

Ronaldo Nazario: 96

All these players will become elite-tier 99-rated items under the FC IQ system if used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Left Wing Sync EVO, the EA FC 25 The Last Raumdeuter Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Power Shot PlayStyle

Passing +5 (Max 93)

Balance +5 (Max 96)

Physicality +6 (Max 95)

Reactions +5 (Max 97)

Agility +5 (Max 96)

Level 2 upgrades:

Finesse Shot and Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Ball control +5 (Max 95)

Composure +5 (Max 97)

Dribbling +5 (Max 95)

Pace +5 (Max 96)

Level 3 upgrades:

Skill moves +2 star

Weak foot +2 star

Low Driven Shot and Quickstep PlayStyle

Shooting +50

Heading Accuracy +10

Level 4 upgrades:

Power Shot+ PlayStyle

Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle

Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

First Touch+ PlayStyle

Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More