EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC is rumored to be released soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. The German midfielder recently announced his departure from Bayern Munich after a long and storied career at the club, and his accolades certainly deserve a boosted SBC item on the virtual pitch.

He has been a key part of Bayern Munich's team for over a decade, winning multiple domestic and European titles with the club and leading them to glory with his goal-scoring and playmaking abilities. While he has never been overpowered on the virtual pitch, the leaked EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC could finally make him relevant in the current meta.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC has been leaked on social media

The German maestro has a very unique style of play in real life, so his abilities are not always accurately reflected on the virtual pitch. However, the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC could fix these issues with the right boost to his stats and attributes.

Expand Tweet

This SBC will most likely be released during the upcoming Ultimate TOTS promo along with other End of an Era SBCs like Luka Modric and Kevin De Bruyne.

What will the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTScoreboard, the SBC item will be 96-rated with the following key stats:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 95

Passing: 96

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 65

Physicality: 85

He is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+, Low Driven Shot+, Rapid+ and Press Proven+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost his passing, shooting and dribbling abilities, making him an even more effective playmaker under the FC IQ system.

How much will the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC cost?

He previously received a 92-rated Showdown SBC that only cost around 70,000 coins to complete. However, the new leaked SBC item will be much better in every aspect. A player of this caliber could easily be worth around 300,000 to 400,000 coins in the current state of the Ultimate Team transfer market.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More