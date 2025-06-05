  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 05, 2025 22:08 GMT
The Muller SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The Muller SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC is rumored to be released soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. The German midfielder recently announced his departure from Bayern Munich after a long and storied career at the club, and his accolades certainly deserve a boosted SBC item on the virtual pitch.

He has been a key part of Bayern Munich's team for over a decade, winning multiple domestic and European titles with the club and leading them to glory with his goal-scoring and playmaking abilities. While he has never been overpowered on the virtual pitch, the leaked EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC could finally make him relevant in the current meta.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC has been leaked on social media

The German maestro has a very unique style of play in real life, so his abilities are not always accurately reflected on the virtual pitch. However, the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC could fix these issues with the right boost to his stats and attributes.

This SBC will most likely be released during the upcoming Ultimate TOTS promo along with other End of an Era SBCs like Luka Modric and Kevin De Bruyne.

What will the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTScoreboard, the SBC item will be 96-rated with the following key stats:

  • Pace: 95
  • Shooting: 95
  • Passing: 96
  • Dribbling: 95
  • Defending: 65
  • Physicality: 85

He is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+, Low Driven Shot+, Rapid+ and Press Proven+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost his passing, shooting and dribbling abilities, making him an even more effective playmaker under the FC IQ system.

How much will the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller End of an Era SBC cost?

He previously received a 92-rated Showdown SBC that only cost around 70,000 coins to complete. However, the new leaked SBC item will be much better in every aspect. A player of this caliber could easily be worth around 300,000 to 400,000 coins in the current state of the Ultimate Team transfer market.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications