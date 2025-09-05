  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Sep 05, 2025 17:53 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary German playmaker with a 99-rated version to celebrate his transfer to the MLS. He is now a part of the Vancouver Whitecaps roster, and has received his first boosted item for his new team.

Ad

He is undoubtedly one of the most successful and underrated players of his generation, winning a host of titles with Bayern Munich and the German national side. He recently moved to the MLS, and the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC has provided him with a 99-rated item on the virtual pitch.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Viktor Gyokeres SBC, the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Germany

  • Germany players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Baresi: 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 2: MLS

  • MLS players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Lionel Messi: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 3: Top Form

Ad
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 4+5: 91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Flint: 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 6: 92-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Flint: 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79
Ad

EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 250,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 99-rated attacker who can play as a CAM or striker and has the stats required to excel in either position. He also has amazing PlayStyles, boosting his abilities under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications