EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary German playmaker with a 99-rated version to celebrate his transfer to the MLS. He is now a part of the Vancouver Whitecaps roster, and has received his first boosted item for his new team.
He is undoubtedly one of the most successful and underrated players of his generation, winning a host of titles with Bayern Munich and the German national side. He recently moved to the MLS, and the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC has provided him with a 99-rated item on the virtual pitch.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Viktor Gyokeres SBC, the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Germany
- Germany players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Baresi: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: MLS
- MLS players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Lionel Messi: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 4+5: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Flint: 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 6: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Flint: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
EA FC 25 Thomas Muller FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 250,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 99-rated attacker who can play as a CAM or striker and has the stats required to excel in either position. He also has amazing PlayStyles, boosting his abilities under the FC IQ system.