EA FC 25: Top 50 rated players (leaked so far)

With the release of EA FC 25 rapidly approaching, EA Sports is yet to reveal any major details about player ratings. However, social media has been rife with leaks and rumors hinting at the ratings, stats, and PlayStyles of some of the biggest names in the sport today.

While Icons and Heroes have had speculations of their own, EXOFifa recently took to X to leak the list of 50 highest-rated players in EA FC 25. This has caused quite a stir amongst the community, as fans are now debating whether these upgrades and downgrades were deserved or not.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from X/EXOFIFA. This account has provided reliable and accurate leaks in the past as well.

The top 50 highest-rated players in EA FC 25 leaked

With Real Madrid and Manchester City being the dominant forces in men's football, and FC Barcelona Femini being the best women's side in the sport, it comes as no surprise that their athletes are prominently featured in the list of highest-rated EA FC 25 players.

However, if the leaks are to be believed, there have been some interesting upgrades and downgrades.

EA FC 25 Cover star Jude Bellingham has reportedly received a +4 upgrade and is now 90-rated overall, alongside his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior. However, their new signing Kylian Mbappe is a step ahead with an overall rating of 91, alongside the Spanish duo of Rodri and Aitana Bonmati.

Here is the leaked list of the highest-rated players on EA FC 25:

Kylian Mbappe: 91 Aitana Bonmati: 91 Erling Haaland: 91 Rodri: 91 Vinicius Junior: 90 Jude Bellingham: 90 Alexia Putellas: 90 Sam Kerr: 90 Harry Kane: 90 Caroline Graham Hansen: 90 Kevin De Bruyne: 90 Virgil van Dijk: 89 Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89 Sophia Smith: 89 Ada Hegerberg: 89 Mohamed Salah: 89 Martin Odegaard: 89 Lautaro Martinez: 89 Mapi Leon: 89 Gianluigi Donarumma: 89 Thibaut Courtois: 89 Alisson: 89 Lionel Messi: 88 Guro Reiten: 88 Jan Oblak: 88 Florian Wirtz: 88 Federico Valverde: 88 Antonio Rudiger: 88 Ruben Dias: 88 Wendie Renard: 88 Beth Mead: 88 Robert Lewandowski: 88 Gregor Kobel: 88 Marie Katoto: 88 Irene Paredes: 88 Patri Guijarro: 88 Antoine Griezmann: 88 Phil Foden: 88 Christiane Endler: 88 Bernardo Silva: 88 Ederson: 88 Kadidiatou Diani: 88 Debinha: 88 Yan Sommer: 87 William Saliba: 87 Alessandro Bastoni: 87 Jamal Musiala: 87 Frenkie De Jong: 87 Emiliano Martinez: 87 Ilkay Gundogan: 87

The likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Kevin De Bruyne have received downgrades while Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are amongst the highest-rated players in EA FC 25. This showcases a change of guard, with younger superstars rising up the ranks and becoming the most overpowered names on the virtual pitch as well.

