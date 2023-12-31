Best EA FC 24 custom tactics for Real Madrid (2024)

With EA FC 24's meta going through several changes over the course of its game cycle due to various patches, teams like Real Madrid can now be used even more effectively on the virtual pitch. With finesse shots recently getting slightly nerfed, pace and wing-play are more important than ever before, and this is where Los Blancos excel.

As the reigning La Liga leaders heading into the new year, it comes as no surprise that Real Madrid have received some favorable rating upgrades in EA FC 24's online seasons as well. The Spanish giants already had one of the most versatile and overpowered rosters in this game, and their superstar athletes are now even more effective.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Real Madrid are one of the best teams in EA FC 24

Despite several high-profile departures in the summer transfer window, Real Madrid have managed to retain core members of their squad in several key areas while also bolstering their ranks with some new signings. Young English talent Jude Bellingham has been their most important recruit, and this midfield maestro is just as impressive in EA FC 24 as he is in real life.

However, he is deployed in a completely different role in Carlo Ancelotti's system as compared to his days at Borussia Dortmund. With his new side lacking a proper striker, he has transitioned into a false-9 role, which can be authentically replicated on the virtual pitch as well.

Which formation is the best for Real Madrid in EA FC 24?

Keeping their strengths and personnel in mind, the 433(5) is the most effective formation for the La Liga giants, especially with how overpowered wing-play is in this game's current meta. Also known as the 433 (False 9), this option will allow gamers to use in-game Jude Bellingham in a similar attacking role as his real-life counterpart.

In this formation, Vinicius Junior will play on the left wing, with his compatriot Rodrygo playing on the other flank. The midfield will consist of Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, and Aurelien Tchouameni. On the other hand, in 433, this team's defense features Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and Dani Carvajal. Thibaut Courtois will be the goalkeeper, despite being sidelined due to injury in real life.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in EA FC 24?

With how fast Real Madrid's attackers are, both wingers must be instructed to get in behind and cut inside. This will allow them to act as the primary goal providers, with Jude Bellingham acting as the playmaker on balanced instructions.

The central defensive midfielder should be instructed to stay back while attacking and covering the center. The midfielders should be set to cover the center as well. Both fullbacks should also be told to stay back while attacking to provide support against the opponent's counter-attacks, which are extremely difficult to deal with in EA FC 24.