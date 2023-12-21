5 best midfielders in world football this year (2023)

Midfielders remain the lynchpins of football teams as they have a profound impact on both the offensive and defensive facets of the game. Their dynamism enables them to seamlessly transition between supporting the backline and igniting attacks, serving as the crucial link that connects defence to the frontline.

With a unique blend of vision, passing accuracy and defensive prowess, midfielders control the tempo of play and orchestrate strategic movements. They also emerge as the pivotal difference-makers that dictate the dynamic ebb and flow of a match.

Their ability to influence proceedings on both ends of the pitch cements their status as indispensable assets in any team that they play for. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best midfielders in world football this year (2023).

#5 Joshua Kimmich

Manchester United v FC Bayern München: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

There is no doubt that Joshua Kimmich is one of the finest midfielders of his generation. He is one of the most dynamic footballers on the planet and is capable of playing anywhere in midfield and as a right-back. Kimmich has been the heartbeat of Bayern Munich for several seasons now.

He did an excellent job for them in the 2022-23 season, acting as a shield in front of his defence and doubling up as a deep-lying playmaker. His passing ability is top-tier and his ability to nonchalantly progress the ball, no matter how crowded the centre of the pitch, is quite remarkable.

After excelling on both sides of the field last term, Kimmich has pretty much kicked on in similar fashion in the 2023-24 season. He has scored one goal and provided six assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians so far this season.

#4 Frenkie De Jong

Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports

Frenkie De Jong was unsettled at Barcelona during the summer of 2022 as the club seemed ready to move him on as they faced a financial crisis. However, the Dutchman decided that he was going to stay put and prove his worth to the club. Credit to him, that's exactly what he has done over a year and a half since.

De Jong is one of the most tactically and technically adept footballers on the planet. Wielding an ability to don multiple roles in midfield, the 26-year-old has worked his way back to becoming a mainstay in the Barcelona midfield and has been a creative and progressive presence for them.

De Jong's contributions went a long way towards propelling the Catalans to the La Liga title last term.

#3 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal FC v RC Lens: Group B - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Martin Odegaard has come of age and it's a joy to watch him ball for Arsenal. Blessed with captaincy duties, the Norwegian midfielder has burgeoned into one of the Premier League's finest midfielders over the last couple of years. In addition to being a creative mastermind on the pitch, he also chips in with plenty of goals.

Odegaard was one of Arsenal's key performers as they gave Manchester City a run for their money in the Premier League last season. He scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 45 appearances in all competitions last term.

The 25-year-old is slowly hitting top gear in the 2023-24 season as well and has already netted seven times in addition to laying out three assists.

#2 Jude Bellingham

Spain Soccer La Liga

The fact that he very nearly fired Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title in the 2022-23 season at the age of 19 was enough to mark Jude Bellingham as perhaps the most special young footballer on the planet. He scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund last term.

Real Madrid swooped in for him this summer and shelled out €103 million to make him their second-most expensive signing of all time. That kind of a price tag comes with the burden of responsibilities and Bellingham needed a positive start to life at Real Madrid.

That, he has most certainly had. In fact, he has had a phenomenal start to life in Madrid. Bellingham has played in an advanced role for Los Blancos and has been their standout performer in the first half of the 2023-24 season with 17 goals and five assists to his name in 20 appearances in all competitions.

#1 Rodri

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

A force and a half to be reckoned with in midfield, Rodri is arguably Manchester City's most important player right now.

We all saw how City struggled towards the end of October and early November as the Spanish midfielder was suspended for three games after picking up a straight red card in a Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Rodri effectively does the work of two men in midfield. With his blend of tactical understanding, spatial awareness, athleticism and technical ability, Rodri covers plenty of ground and is always available to protect his backline.

Additionally, he contributes with crucial goals from midfield with their Champions League title-clinching goal against Inter Milan in last season's final being a case in point.