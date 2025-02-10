EA FC 25 TOTW 22 predictions, featuring Harry Kane, Kvaratskhelia, and others

As EA Sports is set to reveal the EA FC 25 TOTW 22, one cannot deny the fact there are some amazing candidates for the roster this time. This includes the likes of Harry Kane and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The duo showcased spectacular performances for their respective clubs, leading them to victory and potentially earning special versions in the virtual world.

The TOTW 21 lineup had some notable inclusions, including the first Team of the Week items to have two PlayStyle+ traits this year (2025). That said, with Harry Kane and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the running for a spot in the lineup, the EA FC 25 TOTW 22 roster could be absolutely overpowered.

Kane and Kvaratskhelia could headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 22 roster

Bayern Munich and PSG are currently at the top of their league tables, and their recent results will help them fortify their lead. Harry Kane and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were the stars of the show, scoring goals and possibly earning a spot in the EA FC 25 TOTW 22 lineup.

Harry Kane has been one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the sport for the last decade, and he has been superb for Bayern Munich since coming in from Spurs. Kane has been dominant this season as well, scoring two goals against Werder Bremen in a 3-0 win. He already has multiple special items in Ultimate Team and could be the highest-rated player in EA FC 25 TOTW 22.

Harry Kane (Image via EA Sports)

PSG secured the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli in January 2025, and the talismanic Georgian forward recently scored his first goal for the club in a 4-1 win against AS Monaco. He already has a POTM SBC and a Trailblazers version for Napoli this year, but this could be his first special item at his new club.

Kvaratskhelia (Image via EA Sports)

Lyon also had an impressive showing in Ligue 1, securing a 4-0 win against Reims. French playmaker Rayan Cherki led the team's offense with a goal and two assists in this fixture. He already has an 89-rated Road to the Knockouts version, but his Team of the Week item could still be overpowered due to the combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

Rayan Cherki (Image via EA Sports)

Atalanta kept their Serie A title hopes alive this weekend with a 5-1 win against Verona, with their star striker Mateo Retegui scoring four goals. One of the top goalscorers in the league this season, Retegui has received multiple TOTW versions in his name. One of them is a POTM SBC, and the other is a Trailblazers item.

With his latest showing, he will undoubtedly be amongst the frontrunners for the EA FC 25 TOTW 22 squad.

Mateo Retegui (Image via EA Sports)

Colombian striker Jhon Duran recently moved from West Ham to Saudi Pro League's Al Nassr. While this transfer surprised many, Duran kept his form alive at his new club and recently scored two goals to lead them to a 3-0 win against Al Feiha. This could earn him his first boosted item at Al Nassr.

Jhon Duran (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, there are multiple exciting candidates for the EA FC 25 TOTW 22 lineup, and gamers will be eager to see which players receive two PlayStyle+ traits.

