EA FC 25 TOTW 24 predictions featuring Salah, Hakimi, and others

Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi are two of the leading candidates to potentially headline the upcoming EA FC 25 TOTW 24 roster in Ultimate Team. Both superstars led their teams to victory in crucial league fixtures recently, allowing them to maintain their lead at the top of the table and potentially earn special versions on the virtual pitch.

While Mohamed Salah has had plenty of special versions in Ultimate Team this year, including Globetrotters, POTM SBC, and Team of the Year items, Achraf Hakimi has yet to receive any boosted versions. If both these fan-favorites are part of EA FC 25 TOTW 24, it could make for one of the most overpowered Team of the Week rosters yet.

Note: This article is speculative and based on individual match ratings.

Salah and Hakimi could spearhead the EA FC 25 TOTW 24 lineup

Both Liverpool and PSG are currently at the top of their respective leagues and are clear favorites to win the titles, with Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah being two of their most consistent performers. The latter has arguably been the best player in the world this season, and both superstars are frontrunners to be included in the EA FC 25 TOTW 24 squad.

Liverpool extended its lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win against reigning champions Manchester City, with Mohamed Salah scoring a goal and providing an assist. The Egyptian forward is also the favorite to win the POTM award, and his inclusion in the Team of the Week squad will provide him with yet another special item in Ultimate Team.

Mohamed Salah (Image via EA Sports)

Achraf Hakimi scored two goals as PSG beat Lyon 3-2 in an exciting fixture, potentially earning his first special version of the year in Ultimate Team. The Moroccan right-back is a fan-favorite in the virtual world due to his versatile stats, and his TOTW item will definitely be overpowered.

Achraf Hakimi (Image via EA Sports)

Brennan Johnson has risen to prominence this season with his amazing performances for Spurs, and the youngster was in fine form recently as he scored two goals to lead his team to a 4-1 win against Ipswich. He is also yet to receive a boosted item in Ultimate Team this season, so his inclusion in EA FC 25 TOTW 24 will be exciting for fans with Premier League squads.

Brennan Johnson (Image via EA Sports)

While the La Liga title race is being dominated by Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao has quietly registered a consistent league campaign so far. The Basque team recently dominated Real Valladolid and secured a 7-1 win, with Nico Williams scoring two goals and providing an assist. His base version was a meta option at the start of the game, so his TOTW item will certainly be overpowered as well due to his pace and five-star weak foot.

Nico Williams (Image via EA Sports)

Borussia Dortmund defeated Union Berlin in spectacular fashion in the latest Bundesliga fixture, with Serhou Guirassy scoring four goals in a 6-0 victory. He previously received an amazing 87-rated Moments SBC item in Ultimate Team, and his potential EA FC 25 TOTW 24 card could rival this variant.

Serhou Guirassy (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, the EA FC 25 TOTW 24 squad could feature some massive names and be one of the best Team of the Week lineups released so far.

