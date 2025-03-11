EA FC 25 TOTW 26 predictions, featuring Putellas, Lukaku and others

The EA FC 25 TOTW 26 lineup will be released soon in Ultimate Team, with Alexia Putellas and Romelu Lukaku being frontrunners to be on the roster. Both players recently had game-winning performances for their teams, leading them to victory and solidifying their positions in their respective league tables.

While Putellas is one of the most popular and overpowered midfielders in Ultimate Team, Lukaku has not been usable on the virtual pitch so far this year due to his lack of meta special versions. However, his potential inclusion in the EA FC 25 TOTW 26 squad could give him the boost he needs to be relevant once again under the FC IQ system.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on individual match ratings.

Putellas and Lukaku could headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 26 squad

Alexia Putellas and Romelu Lukaku already possess special versions in Ultimate Team. While the former was part of the Total Rush and Team of the Year promos, the latter has had multiple Team of the Week versions. They are now in the running to be part of the EA FC 25 TOTW 26 roster.

FC Barcelona Femini are on their way to retain the Liga F title in dominant fashion. They are currently at the top of the league table, with their recent fixture against Valencia ending in a 4-1 win. Putellas was the star of the show, scoring a goal and providing an assist. She has two previous 91-rated special versions, so her Team of the Week item could be 92-rated overall.

Putellas (Image via EA Sports)

Lukaku had a similar performance in his last outing. Napoli is currently second in the Serie A table, just one point behind reigning champions Inter. They edged out a narrow 2-1 win against Fiorentina recently, with Lukaku scoring a goal and providing an assist. He is now the top assist provider in the league and could earn a spot on the EA FC 25 TOTW 26 roster.

Lukaku (Image via EA Sports)

While AC Milan have struggled in their Serie A fixtures recently, they won their last match against Lecce with a 3-2 scoreline. American star Christian Pulisic has been in amazing form this season, and he scored two goals in this match to potentially earn a boosted item in EA FC 25 TOTW 26.

Pulisic (Image via EA Sports)

In the Premier League, Chelsea beat Leicester City in a 1-0 result to stay in the top four. Spanish defender Marc Cucurella was the star of the show here, keeping a clean sheet and scoring the only goal of the match. He has a previous Team of the Week item in Ultimate Team and could now receive his second upgraded version of the season.

Cucurella (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, there are plenty of amazing candidates for the upcoming Team of the Week lineup.

