EA FC 25 TOTY Blueprint Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

With the Team of the Year promo arriving in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTY Blueprint Evolution, allowing gamers to create their very own TOTY item. This is the most expensive EVO of the year so far, as it costs 500,000 coins or 1,000 FC points to unlock. However, the boosts on offer make the investment worthwhile.

The Team of the Year attackers are now available in packs, alongside a roster of TOTY Icons as well. By releasing the EA FC 25 TOTY Blueprint Evolution in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has allowed gamers to create their own TOTY right-winger, providing a massive upgrade to their stats and adding some new meta PlayStyle+ traits as well.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 TOTY Blueprint Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 TOTY Blueprint Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 87

Position: RW

Pace: Max 98

Total positions: Max three

PlayStyle+: Max two

These requirements will allow a large number of players to be available as candidates for this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 TOTY Blueprint Evolution

Dembele can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the best choices for this EVO:

Ousmane Dembele: 87

Rodrygo: 87

Ludovic Giuly: 87

Bukayo Saka: 87

Luis Diaz: 87

Raphinha: 84

All these players will be amazing attackers under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts from this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 TOTY Blueprint Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Number 8 EVO, the EA FC 25 TOTY Blueprint Evolution also has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +15 (Max 90_

Position ST

Passing +10 (Max 85)

Stamina +30 (Max 94)

PlayStyle+ First Touch

False 9++

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +10 (Max 91)

Dribbling +20 (Max 94)

PlayStyle+ Rapid

Winger++

Wide Playmaker++

Level 3 upgrades:

Weak Foot +3 star (Max four-star)

Pace +10 (Max 91)

Inside Forward++

Advanced Forward++

PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot

Skill moves +3 star

Below are the challenges gamers have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Score three goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play five matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play five matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

