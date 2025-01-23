  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Jan 23, 2025 21:41 GMT
TOTY XI Evolution is now live (Image via EA Sports)
TOTY XI Evolution is now live (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has blessed us with their EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution in Ultimate Team Servers. It allows you to upgrade multiple attributes like pace, passing, defending, and physicality on your favorite cards. On top of that, with two levels of upgrades, the cards can be upgraded to absolute beasts on the virtual pitch. With this ongoing TOTY promo, this free evolution is a great addition from EA Sports.

This EVO guide will help you explore the requirements, upgrade levels, and best players to use in this EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution in Ultimate Team servers.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution

Like any other free Evolutions on Ultimate Team, player cards meet a certain set of requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution.

also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

That said, these are the requirements:

  • Overall: Max 87
  • Pace: Max 94
  • Shooting: Max 98
  • Passing: Max 98
  • Defending: Max 98
  • Physical: Max 93

Read more: Harry Kane TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC leaked

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution

Saliba is one of the best options to use in this EVO (Image via EA Sports)
Saliba is one of the best options to use in this EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Since the requirements are lenient, it certainly opens up a large pool of player cards to use. However, some player cards stand out to be the best choice for the evolution. Here's the list of players best fit to use in this EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution:

  • Yaya Toure: 87
  • Rafael Leao: 86
  • Warren Zaire-Emery: 87
  • Neymar Jr: 87
  • William Saliba: 87
  • Matteo Guendouzi: 87
  • Marek Hamsik: 87
  • Claudio Marchisio: 87
  • Frenkie De Jong: 87
  • Khephren Thuram: 87
  • Heung Min Son: 87

After undergoing this evolution, the aforementioned player cards will be the best fit on the current meta under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution

The EVO is free (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO is free (Image via EA Sports)

Like most free EVOs offered by EA Sports, the EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution offers only two levels of upgrades. Here's a detailed view:

Level 1 Upgrades:

  • Overall: 2 (Max 89)
  • Pace: 2 (Max 87)
  • Shooting: 5 (Max 87)
  • Passing: 3 (Max 87)
  • Dribbling: 5 (Max 87)
  • Defending: 3 (Max 89)
  • Physical: 3 (Max 87)

Level 2 Upgrades:

  • Overall: 2 (Max 89)
  • Pace: 2 (Max 87)
  • Passing: 4 (Max 87)
  • Defending: 3 (Max 89)
  • Physical: 3 (Max 87)
  • Weak Foot: 1 (Max 4)
  • Skills: 1 (Max 4)

Here are the challenges you can complete in several Ultimate Team modes:

Level 1 Challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.
  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenges:

  • Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.
  • Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

For more TOTY Evo and SBC-related information, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी