EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has blessed us with their EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution in Ultimate Team Servers. It allows you to upgrade multiple attributes like pace, passing, defending, and physicality on your favorite cards. On top of that, with two levels of upgrades, the cards can be upgraded to absolute beasts on the virtual pitch. With this ongoing TOTY promo, this free evolution is a great addition from EA Sports.

This EVO guide will help you explore the requirements, upgrade levels, and best players to use in this EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution in Ultimate Team servers.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution

Like any other free Evolutions on Ultimate Team, player cards meet a certain set of requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

That said, these are the requirements:

Overall: Max 87

Pace: Max 94

Shooting: Max 98

Passing: Max 98

Defending: Max 98

Physical: Max 93

Read more: Harry Kane TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC leaked

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution

Saliba is one of the best options to use in this EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Since the requirements are lenient, it certainly opens up a large pool of player cards to use. However, some player cards stand out to be the best choice for the evolution. Here's the list of players best fit to use in this EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution:

Yaya Toure: 87

Rafael Leao: 86

Warren Zaire-Emery: 87

Neymar Jr: 87

William Saliba: 87

Matteo Guendouzi: 87

Marek Hamsik: 87

Claudio Marchisio: 87

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Khephren Thuram: 87

Heung Min Son: 87

After undergoing this evolution, the aforementioned player cards will be the best fit on the current meta under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution

The EVO is free (Image via EA Sports)

Like most free EVOs offered by EA Sports, the EA FC 25 TOTY XI Evolution offers only two levels of upgrades. Here's a detailed view:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Overall: 2 (Max 89)

Pace: 2 (Max 87)

Shooting: 5 (Max 87)

Passing: 3 (Max 87)

Dribbling: 5 (Max 87)

Defending: 3 (Max 89)

Physical: 3 (Max 87)

Level 2 Upgrades:

Overall: 2 (Max 89)

Pace: 2 (Max 87)

Passing: 4 (Max 87)

Defending: 3 (Max 89)

Physical: 3 (Max 87)

Weak Foot: 1 (Max 4)

Skills: 1 (Max 4)

Here are the challenges you can complete in several Ultimate Team modes:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenges:

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

For more TOTY Evo and SBC-related information, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback