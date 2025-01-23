EA FC 25 Harry Kane TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Harry Kane TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC is expected to be a part of Ultimate Team very soon based on an X post from @FutSheriff. Bayern Munich's #9 has been one of the most prolific strikers in European football and was initially nominated for the EA FC 25 TOTY.

Honourable Mentions cards are usually catered towards players who have accomplished something notable on both domestic and international levels. Since the Englishman failed to secure a position in the Starting XI, EA Sports is likely to honor him with a TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC.

Having said that, this article will explore all the leaked details we have on EA FC 25 Harry Kane TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

The EA FC 25 Harry Kane TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC is rumored to drop soon in Ultimate Team

As mentioned, Harry Kane was initially nominated for the EA FC 25 TOTY attacker spot. Eventually, he failed to secure any spot in both the Starting XI and as a 12th man. But one can't deny his contributions toward his domestic club and nation.

While Bayern failed to win any trophy in the 2023/24 season, the English striker remained as Bundesliga's top scorer. Meanwhile, he helped England reach EURO 2024 final, but they ended up being the runner-up. In this 2024/25 campaign, he's the top scorer with 16 goals in 16 appearances, helping Bayern hold the first place on the league table.

As of now, Harry Kane possesses three special edition cards apart from his 90-rated rare gold version. Here's a glimpse:

Kane TOTW: 91

Kane Bundesliga POTM SBC: 92

Kane UCL RTTK: 93

Kane Ballon d'Or loan card (currently unavailable): 95

If the rumor from FutSheriff turns out to be true, Kane will receive a slightly upgraded item compared to his highest-rated UCL RTTK (Road to the Knockouts) card.

What could the EA FC 25 Harry Kane TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC look like?

EA Sports has already released the first set of TOTY Honourable Mentions cards. However, they haven't announced anything related to the second lot.

Based on FutSheriff's information, the Harry Kane TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC is expected to be a part of Ultimate Team very soon. The Bayern Munich striker might receive a 94-rated (overall) ST card with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 96

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 53

Physicality: 86

On top of that, the Englishman is likely to possess two PlayStyles+/Aerial+ and Finesse Shot+ traits. While the Aerial+ trait will help him win headers from set pieces and crosses, the Finesse+ will surely allow him to score bangers even from outside the box.

With EA FC 25's recent Gameplay Refresh Update, the aforementioned playstyles should stand out as ideal perks on the virtual pitch. As such, Kane is expected to be a great option as a solo striker in standard 4-5-1 or 4-2-3-1 formations.

How much will the Harry Kane TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC cost?

As of writing, Harry Kane's UCL RTTK player card costs around 367,000 EA FC Coins. If the predicted attributes from FutSheriff turn out to be accurate, the EA FC 25 Harry Kane TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC could cost around 600,000 to 800,000 EA FC Coins on the transfer market. With a Finesse Shot+ playstyle trait, it'll be a reasonable price for the English striker.

