EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media by X/FUT Sheriff, which is a popular account for reliable Ultimate Team leaks. The Argentine striker enjoyed an incredible 2024 for both club and country, winning plenty of titles and individual accolades in the process.

The Team of the Year promo is in full swing in Ultimate Team, and many were surprised that the Inter superstar was not included in the starting lineup. Not only was he the top-scorer in the Serie A, helping his club win the league, but he also led Argentina to the COPA America title as the top-scorer of that tournament.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The talismanic striker already has multiple special versions in Ultimate Team this year, including an amazing 91-rated Centurions item. His base version and various special items all possess the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle already, so it is reasonable to believe that the rumored EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC will be extremely overpowered as well.

While he is not the quickest in terms of raw pace, his shooting, dribbling, and physical stature make him a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch. The EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC will also receive an overall upgrade, which will make him even more effective under the FC IQ system.

What will the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this leaked SBC are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests he will be 92-rated with these key attributes:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 92

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 57

Physicality: 88

He is also rumored to retain his Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle, while also receiving an additional Quickstep+ PlayStyle. With pace being the meta after the recent Gameplay Refresh Update, this will be a useful trait to have for a striker.

How much will the EA FC 25 Lautaro Martinez TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC cost?

The Centurions version of the Argentine striker costs around 140,000 coins in the current state of the transfer market. The SBC version will definitely be much better in terms of stats and traits, so a price of around 300,000 coins will be reasonable for a striker of this caliber. While his shooting and dribbling stats will be exceptional, his pace will keep him from being extremely expensive.

