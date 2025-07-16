EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Portuguese midfielder with a 97-rated item that could potentially be an elite-tier playmaker on the virtual pitch. He is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the sport today, and this latest item does justice to his abilities.

He previously received special versions as part of the Ligue 1 TOTS promo, as well as when PSG won the UEFA Champions League and Portugal won the Nation's League. However, the EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC offers a higher-rated version that is better in every aspect.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Bruno Fernandes SBC, the EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements of each segment:

Task 1: PSG

PSG players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Guro Reiten: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Caroline Weir: 84

Marta: 84

Task 2: Portugal

Portugal players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 3: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 4: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 5: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 6: 90-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 7+8: 91-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 9+10: 92-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Sasic: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

Task 11+12: 93-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

Ellie Carpenter: 97

Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97

Luis Figo: 96

Isco: 96

Sasic: 96

John Barnes: 96

Ivan Toney: 80

Arnold: 80

Lo Celso: 80

Lattwein: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

The EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC requires a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.

EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC is around 850,000 coins. While this is a steep price, this 97-rated item has the stats and traits required to be an excellent box to box midfielder. He has the Pinged Pass+, Tiki Taka+, Anticipate+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles, which will boost his passing, shooting and defending. This will make him exceptional under the FC IQ system.

