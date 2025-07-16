EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 16, 2025 18:09 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Portuguese midfielder with a 97-rated item that could potentially be an elite-tier playmaker on the virtual pitch. He is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the sport today, and this latest item does justice to his abilities.

He previously received special versions as part of the Ligue 1 TOTS promo, as well as when PSG won the UEFA Champions League and Portugal won the Nation's League. However, the EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC offers a higher-rated version that is better in every aspect.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Bruno Fernandes SBC, the EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements of each segment:

also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: PSG

  • PSG players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Demirovic (TOTW): 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Guro Reiten: 88
  • Ederson: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 84
  • Marta: 84

Task 2: Portugal

  • Portugal players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • DaMarcus Beasley: 92
  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 3: Ligue 1

  • Ligue 1 players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:

  • DaMarcus Beasley: 92
  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Andrich: 83

Task 4: 89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 5: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 6: 90-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Bigas (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 7+8: 91-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 9+10: 92-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:

  • Sasic: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79

Task 11+12: 93-rated squad

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

  • Ellie Carpenter: 97
  • Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • Isco: 96
  • Sasic: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Arnold: 80
  • Lo Celso: 80
  • Lattwein: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80

The EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC requires a lot of TOTS or TOTW players.

EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Vitinha FUTTIES SBC is around 850,000 coins. While this is a steep price, this 97-rated item has the stats and traits required to be an excellent box to box midfielder. He has the Pinged Pass+, Tiki Taka+, Anticipate+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles, which will boost his passing, shooting and defending. This will make him exceptional under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
