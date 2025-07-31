  • home icon
EA FC 25 Wayne Rooney FUTTIES Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 31, 2025 06:46 GMT
FUTTIES Rooney has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
FUTTIES Rooney has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 25 Wayne Rooney FUTTIES Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. The English Icon has had multiple promo items during previous events this year, but this leaked SBC could make him one of the highest-rated and most overpowered strikers in the game.

The Manchester United legend was previously part of the Thunderstruck and Immortals promos, with all of his special items being popular amongst gamers due to his incredible attacking prowess. The EA FC 25 Wayne Rooney FUTTIES Icon SBC could give him the stats required to be relevant in the current meta and compete against other top-tier FUTTIES players.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Wayne Rooney FUTTIES Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

The ongoing FUTTIES event has already delivered some top-tier player SBCs like Ribery and Maicon, with the former being the very first 98-rated SBC item of the year. The EA FC 25 Wayne Rooney FUTTIES Icon SBC could potentially be just as overpowered, as his previous upgraded items have all been exceptional on the virtual pitch.

The former Manchester United superstar can play as both a striker and a CAM, making him a versatile squad building option for gamers to add to their squads.

What will the EA FC 25 Wayne Rooney FUTTIES Icon SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, the English striker will be 98-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 98
  • Shooting: 99
  • Passing: 92
  • Dribbling: 96
  • Defending: 70
  • Physicality: 97

He is also rumored to possess the Pinged Pass+, Press Proven+, Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+ and Rapid+ PlayStyles, which are perfect traits for a striker to have under the FC IQ system. These traits will boost his passing, shooting and pace, making him an exceptional goal-scoring threat in the current meta.

How much will the EA FC 25 Wayne Rooney FUTTIES Icon SBC cost?

Franck Ribery has been the only 98-rated player SBC to be released so far in Ultiamte Team, and this item cost around 1.6 million coins to complete. With the leaked English striker having a similar overall rating, he could possibly be worth a similar amount in the current state of the transfer market.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
