EA FC 25 Wilfreid Zaha Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Wilfreid Zaha Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Ivorian winger with a 94-rated version as a throwback to his Team of the Season item in 2022. The former Premier League superstar rose to prominence at Crystal Palace, earning plenty of boosted items on the virtual pitch in the process. He currently plays for Charlotte FC in MLS.

He previously received a 91-rated version during the FUT Birthday promo in Ultimate Team earlier this year. However, the brand new EA FC 25 Wilfreid Zaha Flashback SBC item is superior in all aspects. He has retained his five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot, while having better stats and PlayStyles to make him relevant in the current meta.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Wilfreid Zaha Flashback SBC

Unlike the recently released Lauren James Flashback SBC, which required four squads to be unlocked, the EA FC 25 Wilfreid Zaha Flashback SBC only requires one squad to be completed. This will make the item even more accessible to gamers due to its cheap requirements, allowing them to obtain an amazing attacker at a low cost.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the solitary squad required to unlock this 94-rated item:

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Number of players in the squad: 11

These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to complete this SBC:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ederson: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

The SBC does not require any Team of the Season or Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make this item even easier to unlock in the current state of the transfer market.

EA FC 25 Wilfreid Zaha Flashback SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 60,000 coins, which is an absolute bargain for a 94-rated winger who can play on either flank and has five-star skill moves with a five-star weak foot. He also has the Low Driven Shot+, Rapid+, and Technical+ Playstyles, which are excellent traits for a winger to possess under the FC IQ system.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, the item has the attributes required to excel in any of his preferred roles on the virtual pitch.

