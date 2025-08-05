EA FC 25 Xavi FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Xavi FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish maestro with a 97-rated item that does justice to his playmaking abilities. This is his third promo version of the year and he now has the stats required to be elite-tier in the current meta.

Ad

The former FC Barcelona superstar was previously part of the Winter Wildcards and Dreamchasers promos. However, the 97-rated EA FC 25 Xavi FUTTIES Icon SBC item is his best version of the year.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Xavi FUTTIES Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Puskas FUTTIES Icon SBC, the EA FC 25 Xavi FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

João Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeira: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Xavi FUTTIES Icon SBC)

Ad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 4: La Computadora

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dani Olmo: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 5: League Legend

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Ad

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dani Olmo: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Andrich: 83

Task 6: La Roja

Spanish players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 7: Top Notch

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Ad

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Bruno Fernandes: 92

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 8+9: 90-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Bigas (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 10+11: 91-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Ad

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Groenen: 96

Doorsoun: 96

Sams: 96

Nemanja Matic: 80

Axel Witsel: 80

Ivan Toney: 80

Toby Alderweireld: 80

Kepa: 79

Aguerd: 79

Task 12: 92-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Isco: 96

Evander (TOTS): 96

Ayoze Perez: 95

Soucek: 95

Mayra Ramirez: 95

Vanegas: 95

Ever Banega: 79

Carles Gil: 79

Berghuis: 79

Damnjanovic: 79

Svitkova: 79

EA FC 25 Xavi FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Xavi FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 550,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated midfielder who has excellent stats along with five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot and meta passing PlayStyles like Pinged Pass+, Incisive Pass+, Tiki Taka+ and Long Ball+. These traits and attributes will make him a top-tier playmaker under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More