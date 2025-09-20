EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the first major EVO of the game cycle in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their midfielders on the virtual pitch. While there have been multiple EVOs so far, they have offered minimal boosts. In contrast, this EVO provides more significant upgrades but requires either 30,000 coins or 500 FC Points to be unlocked.
The Early Access stage of the game cycle is now underway, with fans who purchased the Ultimate Edition now being able to play in various game modes. The EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution is the perfect addition for such players, as they can use it to upgrade their CAM and make them overpowered on the virtual pitch.
All requirements of the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 83
- Max positions: Three
- Position: CAM
- PlayStyles: Max five
- Pace: Max 86
Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution
These are some of the most popular and overpowered CAMs in the game that will benefit the most from the boosts offered by this EVO:
- Jessica Naz: 83
- Hugo Ekitike: 83
- Adrien Rabiot: 83
- Matheus Cunha: 83
- Ayoze Perez: 83
- Dominik Szoboszlai: 83
- Missy Bo Kearns: 83
- Tillman: 82
- Lucas Bergvall: 81
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 80
- Warren Zaire-Emery: 80
All these players will receive an additional CM position, stat upgrades, the Relentless PlayStyle and roles that will make them amazing as both a CAM and CM under the FC IQ system.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution
Being the first major EVO to be released during the Early Access stage, this will set the precedent for future Evolutions in terms of how many levels they have and how difficult they are to complete. This EVO has a total of three levels, each offering the following boosts:
Level 1 upgrades:
- CAM Playmaker+
- Short Passing +4 (Max 87)
- Stamina +4 (Max 90)
- Long Passing +4 (Max 86)
- Vision +4 (Max 87)
Level 2 upgrades:
- CM Position
- Relentless PlayStyle
- Aggression +2 (Max 85)
- Pace +2 (Max 80)
- Long Shots +4 (Max 85)
Level 3 upgrades:
- CM Playmaker+
- Composure +2 (Max 86)
- Dribbling +4 (Max 87)
- Ball control +4 (Max 88)
- Reactions +2 (Max 86)
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.
- Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.
