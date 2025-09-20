EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the first major EVO of the game cycle in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their midfielders on the virtual pitch. While there have been multiple EVOs so far, they have offered minimal boosts. In contrast, this EVO provides more significant upgrades but requires either 30,000 coins or 500 FC Points to be unlocked.

Ad

The Early Access stage of the game cycle is now underway, with fans who purchased the Ultimate Edition now being able to play in various game modes. The EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution is the perfect addition for such players, as they can use it to upgrade their CAM and make them overpowered on the virtual pitch.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating: Max 83

Max positions: Three

Position: CAM

PlayStyles: Max five

Pace: Max 86

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered CAMs in the game that will benefit the most from the boosts offered by this EVO:

Jessica Naz: 83

Hugo Ekitike: 83

Adrien Rabiot: 83

Matheus Cunha: 83

Ayoze Perez: 83

Dominik Szoboszlai: 83

Missy Bo Kearns: 83

Tillman: 82

Lucas Bergvall: 81

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 80

Warren Zaire-Emery: 80

Ad

All these players will receive an additional CM position, stat upgrades, the Relentless PlayStyle and roles that will make them amazing as both a CAM and CM under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Being the first major EVO to be released during the Early Access stage, this will set the precedent for future Evolutions in terms of how many levels they have and how difficult they are to complete. This EVO has a total of three levels, each offering the following boosts:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

CAM Playmaker+

Short Passing +4 (Max 87)

Stamina +4 (Max 90)

Long Passing +4 (Max 86)

Vision +4 (Max 87)

Level 2 upgrades:

CM Position

Relentless PlayStyle

Aggression +2 (Max 85)

Pace +2 (Max 80)

Long Shots +4 (Max 85)

Level 3 upgrades:

CM Playmaker+

Composure +2 (Max 86)

Dribbling +4 (Max 87)

Ball control +4 (Max 88)

Reactions +2 (Max 86)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 2 challenges:

Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.