  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 20, 2025 23:49 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the first major EVO of the game cycle in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their midfielders on the virtual pitch. While there have been multiple EVOs so far, they have offered minimal boosts. In contrast, this EVO provides more significant upgrades but requires either 30,000 coins or 500 FC Points to be unlocked.

Ad

The Early Access stage of the game cycle is now underway, with fans who purchased the Ultimate Edition now being able to play in various game modes. The EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution is the perfect addition for such players, as they can use it to upgrade their CAM and make them overpowered on the virtual pitch.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall rating: Max 83
  • Max positions: Three
  • Position: CAM
  • PlayStyles: Max five
  • Pace: Max 86

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered CAMs in the game that will benefit the most from the boosts offered by this EVO:

  • Jessica Naz: 83
  • Hugo Ekitike: 83
  • Adrien Rabiot: 83
  • Matheus Cunha: 83
  • Ayoze Perez: 83
  • Dominik Szoboszlai: 83
  • Missy Bo Kearns: 83
  • Tillman: 82
  • Lucas Bergvall: 81
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 80
  • Warren Zaire-Emery: 80
Ad

All these players will receive an additional CM position, stat upgrades, the Relentless PlayStyle and roles that will make them amazing as both a CAM and CM under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Cover Athlete Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Being the first major EVO to be released during the Early Access stage, this will set the precedent for future Evolutions in terms of how many levels they have and how difficult they are to complete. This EVO has a total of three levels, each offering the following boosts:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • CAM Playmaker+
  • Short Passing +4 (Max 87)
  • Stamina +4 (Max 90)
  • Long Passing +4 (Max 86)
  • Vision +4 (Max 87)

Level 2 upgrades:

  • CM Position
  • Relentless PlayStyle
  • Aggression +2 (Max 85)
  • Pace +2 (Max 80)
  • Long Shots +4 (Max 85)

Level 3 upgrades:

  • CM Playmaker+
  • Composure +2 (Max 86)
  • Dribbling +4 (Max 87)
  • Ball control +4 (Max 88)
  • Reactions +2 (Max 86)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 2 challenges:

  • Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.
  • Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications