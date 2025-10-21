EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC is rumored to be released soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This is arguably the most popular and reliable accounts for such leaks on social media, so it can be believed that the Swedish superstar will receive her first boosted version of the year soon during the upcoming promo.EA Sports has confirmed that the Ultimate Scream promo will be returning to Ultimate Team after not being part of the game cycle for five years. This has caused a lot of hype amongst fans, and the leaked EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC will only make the event even more popular due to how much of a fan-favorite she is.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC has been leaked on social mediaThe former FC Barcelona Femini defender has had multiple overpowered items since the introduction of women to Ultimate Team. Her versatile stats and all-rounder abilities made her one of the most overpowered players in the game, and she could now receive her very first special version of the year via the rumored EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC.She recently joined the Manchester United women's team and has received a significant downgrade in the latest title. She has an overall rating of 84, and while she still has balanced stats in all relevant areas, this SBC could give her the boost she needs to truly be effective in the current meta.What will the EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this item will be 86-rated and will possess the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 83Shooting: 83Passing: 83Dribbling: 84Defending: 83Physicality: 83She is also rumored to possess the Long Ball+ PlayStyle, which will boost her playmaking capabilites as an attacking left-back under the FC IQ System.How much will the EA FC 26 Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC cost?If the rumored stats prove to be accurate, then a price of around 80,000 to 100,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item. While she lacks the pace to be an overpowered left-back, she still has versatile and well-rounded stats. If she receives an alternate position as a midfielder, she could even cost around 150,000 coins.