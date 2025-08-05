EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive: New game modes, changes to Rivals, Champions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive on social media, providing gamers with some much-anticipated information about the most popular game mode in the franchise. The upcoming title has the potential to be a benchmark in the series in terms of innovation, and Ultimate Team shows plenty of promise as well.The EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive trailer discusses several topics, similar to the previously released Gameplay Deep Dive and Career Mode Deep Dive. This includes changes to popular modes like Champions and Rivals, as well as brand new modes like Tournaments and Gauntlets. The EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive has been releasedFootball Ultimate Team, popularly known as FUT, is by far the most popular mode in the EA Sports FC franchise. It allows gamers to build their dream team and compete against other players in an exciting online gaming experience. However, fans have been asking for some innovative changes and problem fixes for this mode, and the EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive covers a lot of these aspects.These are all the main features covered in the EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive trailer:1) New Live Events, Tournaments and GauntletsLive Events are the replacement for Live FUT Friendlies, adding more depth and creativity to the previous game mode. Similar to Live FUT Friendlies, this mode will have specific entry requirements, which could include completing an objective, reaching a specific Rivals division or specific squad stipulations. The matchmaking in this mode will depend on either your form in the particular event or your form in Live Events overall.Tournaments are finally back in Ultimate Team as well. Daily Knockout Tournaments were extremely popular back in the days of FIFA 17 and 18, and the EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive highlights their return to the virtual pitch. These tournaments will have varied rewards, stipulations and entry requirements, while also maintaining a competitive spirit by matching you with players in the same round as you.The EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive also showcases a brand new mode called Gauntlets. This mode will consist of up to five matches, but fans will need to change their entire squad for each match. This will test their squad building skills and club depth, while also allowing gamers to experiment with new items. Unlike Tournaments, there will be no elimination in this mode.2) Changes to RivalsRivals is arguably the most competitive mode in Ultimate Team. It allows gamers to consistently play against other players on their skill level, while also offering exceptional rewards. The EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive highlights some key changes to this mode in the upcoming title.The biggest addition is the introduction of Bounties. These are specific in-game objectives that gamers can complete to earn bonus rewards, which include additional Rivals progress points, Season XP, coins, packs and even entire Stage Skips to make life easier in this mode.These challenges are random, and can be achieved even without winning the match. These are some examples of possible Bounties:Scoring the first goal of the matchScoring the last goal of the matchWinning the game by two or more goalsKeeping a clean sheetCheckpoints have also been changed in Rivals to prevent gamers from being stuch at an undesired level. The introduction of Limited Checkpoints ensures that if a player loses enough matches at a specific checkpoint, they can get relegated to get easier matches.3) Changes to ChampionsThe EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive also showcases some interesting changes being implemented for the Champions mode, which is possibly the most exciting and rewarding mode in Ultimate Team. This is a competition played over weekends, providing fans with 15 matches to try and obtain as many wins as possible.Playoffs have been removed from the Champions Qualification process, with only Rivals progress counting towards qualification. The EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive also highlights a brand new Challengers mode, which will be similar to Champions but for players in lower Rivals divisions. While the rewards for this mode will not be as impressive, it will offer an arena for lower-skilled gamers to compete.4) Gameplay and match outcome changesAs mentioned in the Gameplay Deep Dive, online modes like Ultimate Team will have the Competitive Preset when it comes to gameplay instead of the Authentic Preset. This will make gameplay faster, more skill-based and reduce any annoying random occurences that can happen in real life but serve as a hindrance on the virtual pitch.Passes will be faster, goalkeeper rebounds and tackle bouncebacks will be reduced, and dribbling will be more responsive as well.There are also some key match outcome changes being implemented in the upcoming title. If your opponent quits by any method during a draw, you will be awarded the win. Similarly, if someone leaves too many Rush matches early, they will be penalized with matchmaking delays to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone.5) EvolutionsEvolutions were first introduced in EA Sports FC 24, and this feature has only continued to improve ever since. The EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive trailer includes information about repeatable EVOs, with certain Evolutions being applicable to multiple players, similar to SBCs. Fans will also be able to stack cosmetic EVOs, allowing them to upgrade their player's stats while keeping the visual look of the item.