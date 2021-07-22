EA Play Live reveals Grid Legends, coming in 2022, with a 'classic underdog tale' spin on the racing series

Developer Codemasters revealed Grid Legends during EA Play Live 2021.

The announcement trailer of Grid legends showcases live-action clips blended in with cinematic gameplay bits. Grid Legends will have a fascinating story-driven campaign, which is a brand new addition over the previous Grid titles, which were exclusively about racing.

The live-action segment of the announcement trailer featured British actor Ncuti Gatwa of Sex Education fame.

"The Grid series has always been about delivering gameplay excellence," senior game designer Becky Crossdale said.

"And with Grid Legends, you are still getting that same immersive racing experience that you know and love. But this time, we're taking things up a notch and we're adding another layer on top of that--we're really proud of this new Story mode."

Codemaster unveiled Grid Legends from the stages of EA Play Live

The story-driven campaign of Grid Legends will surely remind racing games fans of the earlier Need for Speed titles. Grid Legends surely has the potential to be a great success if the immersive story elements and the quintessential Grid gameplay are blended correctly.

“Featuring the series’ renowned race handling, GRID Legends delivers exciting, unpredictable racing across traditional race tracks and city circuits. The game also boasts a race creator that will enable players to select mixed-class vehicles and battle across all circuits, including new city locations, London and Moscow.”

The story is apparently an underdog’s tale. Crossdale said,

“We will put you straight into the driver’s seat, right in the middle of the Grid World Series.”

This is 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 chapter of the story. Become a racing 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱.



GRID Legends – launching in 2022.



Sign up for news | https://t.co/UZf2d4c5j1 #GRIDLegends pic.twitter.com/paB98yx4L7 — GRID (@gridgame) July 22, 2021

Codemasters used extended-reality techniques to film the Scenes of Grid Legends. It was first popularized by the makers of Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian. “[The actors] are stepping into our Grid world and reacting with it,” Crossdale added.

Grid Legends will deliver drama across every inch of the track. The unique driver personality AI will result in unpredictable racing as cars jostle for the top finish.

Players will be able to compete on over 130 routes, including real-life tracks such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, to iconic Grid city circuits like San Francisco, Paris, and more.

Codemasters announces Grid Legends, due out 2022 https://t.co/eDCnyFlt0Z — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) July 22, 2021

Players can race and upgrade over 100 vehicles from classic touring cars to big rigs and from single-seaters to stadium trucks. Also, making use of the race creator, players can take their favorite mixed-class rides onto the track and battle it out online.

Grid Legends was announced for a 2022 release on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

