EA Sports announces additional EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Squad Battles Rewards, fans left unimpressed

In an attempt to address the ongoing backlash from the community, EA Sports recently updated the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Squad Battles Rewards. This update includes an additional UT Champions TOTS Max 90 OVR Guarantee (Untradeable) pack for players achieving ranks Silver 1, Gold 3, Gold 2, and Gold 1.

However, the move has failed to placate a frustrated player base, with many considering it an inadequate response to the underlying issues plaguing the game. This article explores more.

Fans consider the additional EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Squad Battles Rewards to be non-compensating

The dissatisfaction stems from a significant incident that occurred on May 10, involving the Champions Finals rewards. For a short period, players were able to obtain highly coveted cards, such as Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, from the Red Picks.

EA Sports quickly rectified this, declaring it a mistake and adjusting the odds to make such rewards less accessible. This correction highlighted the disparity between the community's expectations and the actual reward structure, leading to widespread discontent.

The additional EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Squad Battles Rewards have been perceived as a superficial solution that fails to address the core problems.

Many players feel that this gesture does not compensate for the disadvantage they face in Rivals matches, where those who received the high-value cards earlier continue to dominate.

The added untradeable pack, capped at a 90 overall rating, is seen as insufficient to balance the competitive playing field.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Squad Battles Rewards doesn't stop the #boycottEA movement by players across social media

Fans took to social media platform X to voice their frustration, suggesting that EA Sports focus on issues that matter more to the community.

A prominent sentiment among players is the need for transparency and fairness in reward distribution, alongside improvements in the game's technical performance.

One fan's comment encapsulates the community's broader concerns:

A fan comments on multiple persisting issues in FC 24 (Image via X)

These remarks underscore several critical problems that have been affecting players' experience. Persistent server issues and disconnects (DCs) have been a major source of frustration, disrupting gameplay and causing lost progress.

Additionally, various bugs affecting the visibility and selection of players in picks have further tarnished the gaming experience.

The #boycottEA movement continues to gain momentum as players demand meaningful changes. Content creators and regular players alike have been uninstalling the game and promoting the boycott on social media.

Their demands are clear: they want EA Sports to address the fundamental issues affecting gameplay, reward fairness, and technical stability, rather than offering what many perceive as token gestures.

EA Sports now faces a critical juncture. The community's patience is wearing thin, and the recent update to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Squad Battles Rewards has done little to restore confidence.

For the company to regain the trust of its player base, it will need to take significant and transparent actions that address the root causes of the discontent.

This means not only fixing the technical and gameplay issues but also ensuring the players' efforts are rewarded appropriately.

