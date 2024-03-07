What is the unlimited pack glitch in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24, previously known as FIFA, has often faced controversies due to bugs and glitches. The game is now affected by an unlimited pack glitch, which allows players to exploit pack rewards unintentionally, just like in previous versions of the title.

There was previously a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) glitch in FIFA 23. It allowed players completing Squad Building Challenges using the FUT Web App or Mobile App to submit unlimited SBCs. However, unlike the unlimited pack glitch in EA FC 24, this bug was restricted to PCs only.

This article elaborates on the unlimited pack glitch in EA FC 24.

Unlimited pack glitch in EA FC 24: Everything we know

The EA FC 24 Unlimited Pack Glitch grants players unlimited player picks and premium packs (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 24 unlimited pack glitch occurs when players complete a group objective in a console but refrain from claiming the reward before logging out. Upon logging back in via the web app, the objectives reset, allowing players to complete them repeatedly.

The process of exploiting the unlimited pack glitch in EA FC 24 is straightforward:

Play a few squad battle games to complete objectives. Keep an eye out for objectives offering group rewards. Claim individual rewards but refrain from claiming group rewards. Log out of the console. Sign in using the web app. Repeat the process to exploit the glitch further.

This exploit particularly targets objectives offering group event rewards, such as the TOTY daily play objective awards, which grant unlimited player picks and premium packs.

However, it's essential to note that exploiting this glitch violates EA's terms of service in multiple ways and could result in severe penalties.

Can you get banned for using the unlimited pack glitch in EA FC 24?

While the EA FC 24 unlimited pack glitch may promise lucrative rewards, players must weigh the risks carefully. EA has a track record of taking strict action against individuals who exploit glitches or violate game terms.

Exploiting the unlimited pack glitch constitutes a clear breach of EA Sports' Terms of Service. It could potentially result in severe penalties, including permanent bans from the game.

Thus, it is important for players to understand the gravity of their actions and refrain from engaging in practices that compromise the integrity of the game and jeopardize their account status.