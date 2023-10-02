5 funniest bugs and glitches in EA FC 24

EA FC 24, the latest installment in the popular sports game franchise, is no stranger to bugs and glitches. Video games have come a long way since their inception, providing immersive experiences for players worldwide. However, they are not without their quirks and imperfections. While bugs and glitches in video games are typically seen as frustrating issues, they can also provide moments of pure hilarity and entertainment. In this article, we'll take a closer look at five funny bugs and glitches featured in the video.

EA FC 24 funniest bugs and glitches

1) Unpredictable head turns

Funny head turns (Image via EA Sports)

There have been peculiar reports about the non-playable character (NPC) models in EA FC 24 exhibiting some rather unsettling behavior. Their faces seem to be turning in random and often bizarre directions. It's a curious blend of horror and hilarity that has shocked and amused players.

This phenomenon exclusively unfolds during cutscenes when the camera is focused on in-between-game interactions. Astonishingly, it affects everyone in the game, including players, managers, and referees. This peculiar glitch manages to make intense moments into fits of laughter.

2) Goalkeeper Goof-ups

Goofy keeper instances (image via EA Sports)

The community has been buzzing with complaints about the goalkeepers in EA FC 24 appearing clumsier than ever in handling the ball. It's as if the goalkeepers' gloves have been coated in banana peel oil as balls slip past them with a frequency that defies logic.

This results in hilariously comical scenarios where keepers inadvertently concede easy goals or even redirect the ball into their net, leaving players in stitches.

3) The Scoreboard Shuffle

The scoreboard glitch (image via EA Sports)

In the competitive world of EA FC 24, some streamers have noticed an odd score-keeping glitch that adds a whimsical twist to the gameplay. Occasionally, the score mysteriously increases by two points after a single goal, creating moments of frustration and amusement.

While it may vex those engaged in competitive matchups, it's also a source of amusement as players grapple with unexpected score fluctuations.

4) Online lag quirks

EA FC 24 online lag (image via EA Sports)

EA FC 24's PC players have been entangled in a web of network bugs and lag issues. Reports about significant hiccups in the Online Friendlies and Rivals lobby have flooded, frustrating players.

Oddly enough, connecting the device to a LAN cable has been a partial remedy for some, but the bug continues to linger. The humor in this glitch lies in its aftermath – players become trapped in the last direction registered before the lag strikes, resulting in awkward and amusing scenes of players running aimlessly in a linear fashion across the field.

5) Vanishing Players

Disappearing player bug (image via EA Sports)

Arguably, the most bizarre and uproarious bug in the game has to be the sudden disappearance of player models during gameplay. Reports suggest that players mysteriously vanish at some point, leaving only their invisible presence on the field.

This oddity creates a peculiar and hilarious invisible force that sporadically disrupts the game's flow, confounding players and providing moments of sheer absurdity during a competitive soccer simulation.

In the world of EA FC 24, these glitches might frustrate players initially, but they also provide moments of unexpected humor and fun. These quirks serve as a reminder that, in the vast world of gaming, even the most perplexing and vexing issues can give a good laugh.