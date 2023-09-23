FC 24 patch today (September 23): Commentary fix, update size, and more

FC 24 has been out on early access for little over a day, and the first post-launch patch has already arrived from the publisher EA Sports. This patch is apparently only out on the PC version as of now, and it's applicable for the in-game client on both the EA app and on Steam. Despite the lack of official information about the exact changes, the recent patch has fixed the No Commentary bug, which was bothering many on PCs.

Bugs on new releases are nothing new, and there are some irritating ones present on FC 24 as well. The frequency is higher on PCs, which have a great range of hardware to consider compared to consoles.

While FC 24's PC early access has largely sailed smoothly so far, certain issues have cropped up. The No Commentary bug was one of them that forced many to play without commentary. Once the latest patch is installed, it should no longer be a problem.

Disclaimer: While the No Commentary bug fix is easy to notice, there could be more changes included in it.

FC 24's first PC patch will lead to better gameplay

Immersiveness is an important aspect of modern gameplay, especially when it tries to replicate a football pitch on the virtual platform. After being forced to spend more than 24 hours without commentary, PC players can rest easy. Irrespective of the language of their choice, they will now be able to enjoy commentary the next time they play FC 24.

That's not all, as EA Sports has already announced their plans for gradually improving the PC versions. Earlier on September 22, the publishers officially announced on social media that they are currently collecting feedback from the community, and hotfixes will be rolled out to weed out the major issues. The first one already seems to have hit the target.

It's hard to say if there are more changes included in this current patch, as it's not an official Title Update. So far, EA Sports hasn't announced when the first update will roll out, but it's expected to take place after FC 24's full launch on September 29.

The size of the current patch that rolled out on September 23 is about 3.6 GB. The size is an ideal indicator that it could have fixed additional issues like stuttering and crashes that a few players have reported.