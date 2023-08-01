FIFA 23 Title Update 16 patch notes: Changes to VOLTA, Career Mode, and more

With barely two months to go before the release of EA FC 24, the developers have released the patch notes for the upcoming Title Update 16 in FIFA 23. This patch will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions of the game soon and features some critical bug fixes for game modes like VOLTA, Career Mode, and even Ultimate Team.

Title Updates have been an integral part of any online gaming title. These are necessary to maintain the game's optimal functionality and provide fans with the best experience possible. The game cycle of FIFA 23 has been replete with numerous issues and concerns that EA Sports has consistently tried to rectify with patches, with Title Update 16 being the latest inclusion.

Title Update 16 will soon be live for console and PC versions of FIFA 23

With FUTTIES underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the game cycle is well and truly approaching its end. However, EA Sports is still determined to provide gamers with the most immersive experience, with the latest Title Update 16 patch notes promising fixes to multiple issues in Ultimate Team, VOLTA, and Career Mode, as well as numerous visual changes to the gameplay.

What changes are included in Title Update 16 of FIFA 23?

EA Sports revealed the patch notes via their EA Sports FC Direct Communication account on Twitter, hinting at the following changes and fixes:

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Some tifos and flags were not displayed in the stadium.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issue:

Sometimes, injured players could be incorrectly available as reserve players for national teams in Manager Career.

Pro Clubs x VOLTA Football

Addressed the following issue:

Sometimes, in VOLTA FOOTBALL, controller settings could incorrectly reset to default.

[PC Only] In VOLTA FOOTBALL, incorrect button callouts were present in the VOLTA Shop.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some boots, gloves, kits, tifos, and VIP Areas.

Updated Nouhalia Benzina's player model to include her head covering.

In EA Social, the ability to switch between Online and Offline status was added.

These changes will provide gamers the most conducive environment to experience virtual football at its best. The developers have considered the various bugs concerning controller settings in VOLTA and updated and fixed various visual issues like kits, tifos, boots, and gloves.

With Season 8 being live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers will have access to plenty of these visual decorations and stadium items, and must function correctly.