EA won't hold a traditional press conference at E3 2019; Plans for EA PLAY revealed.

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
17   //    08 Mar 2019, 10:12 IST

EA Play Hollywood
EA Play Hollywood

Following in the footsteps of Sony, EA (Electronic Arts) has confirmed that they won't be holding a traditional press conference at E3 2019 this year.

The news comes from EA's website where they announced that they will be taking a different approach in showcasing the audience the games they have been making. EA PLAY, EA's very own pre-E3 event, which lasts for about 3 days every year will be making a return, but will instead feature multiple live streams that will air during the first two days of EA PLAY which EA confirmed.

It all starts this year on Friday night, June 7, 2019, with an all-new EA PLAY kickoff event. We're skipping the press conference this year and are replacing it with multiple live streams that will air during the first two days of the event, bringing you more of what you've told us you want - more gameplay and insights from the teams making the games.

EA PLAY will be held from June 7 to June 9, 2019, at Hollywood Palladium just like every year which is right around the corner of Los Angeles Convention Centre where the traditional E3 conferences take place.

EA PLAY fan fest will take place this year from June 8 to June 9, 2019, where the players will get hands-on with the latest EA games coming.

With only Stars Wars: Jedi Fallen Order confirmed so far for EA's 2019 release lineup, it will be interesting to see what EA's multiple studios have got lined up for gamers all across the globe.

It's possible that we might hear more about the next Dragon Age game which Bioware announced back in December during The Game Awards. Speaking of Bioware, there will be more news on what is coming to their recently released MMORPG Anthem which received a mixed reception.

For more Gaming News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
