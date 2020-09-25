Eating Tacos can now actually win you a free Xbox Series X: Here's what is happening

The saying 'the way to a man's heart is through his stomach' just got a whole new meaning with the latest Xbox x Taco Bell tie-up.

Ever since the Xbox series X pre-order disaster struck, players have been complaining about the lack of consoles, which were either sold out within minutes or grabbed by scalpers.

However, players now seem to have found an unlikely savior in the form of Fast-food giant Taco Bell, who will be teaming up with Xbox for the fourth consecutive year. It will provide an exclusive opportunity to get hold of an Xbox Series X.

🔔 Yep, that's right. We just rang the Taco Bell.



We have an announcement to make.



You could win an all new Xbox Series X at @tacobell before you can even buy one: https://t.co/QdJLyxj7ys pic.twitter.com/USLws07gFy — Xbox (@Xbox) September 25, 2020

A world in which you can get rewarded to drink a soda is a world we are happy to live in. — Xbox (@Xbox) September 24, 2020

The official launch date of the Series X is November 10th. However, via this unique promotion, players will now get a chance to ink their names on an Xbox purchase before its release.

How to win a free Xbox Series X

Advertisement

In order to be eligible for this offer, you need to purchase a medium or a large drink via the Taco Bell app or in-person.

On purchasing, players will receive an exclusive Taco Bell Xbox code, which you need to enter via text and try your luck at hopefully winning an Xbox Series X bundle. You can enter up to three times a day as there is a winner every 15 minutes!

Image Credits: Xbox

The Xbox series X bundle consists of an Xbox Series X console, a new Xbox Wireless Controller, and a six-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Ultimate Game Pass provides you the access to more than 100 games on Microsoft's xCloud and the opportunity to exclusively stream to your Android devices.

Check out some of the reactions online to the Xbox x Taco Bell tie-up, as some players have already started receiving their free consoles:

First code I enter and I win!!! Thank you @tacobell and @Xbox!!! pic.twitter.com/OKTgJ5alGz — Adrian Ramos (@RAZOR_1_KILLER) September 24, 2020