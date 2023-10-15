"Eeny, meeny, miny, burn": League of Legends LoLdle answers 466 (Monday, October 16, 2023)

The Loldle answers for its 466th version are available now. Getting good at this competition necessitates an in-depth knowledge of champions and their powers, as well as their various skins. However, it is beneficial to commit to memory certain common quotes related to them to improve your chances of success in answering the five questions that are presented by this title.
That said, here's the LoLdle quote for October 16, 2023:
"Eeny, meeny, miny, burn"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 16, 2023.
Kennen, Annie, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 466th edition (October 16, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 16, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Kennen
- Quote: Annie
- Ability: Jarvan IV, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Akali
- Splash Art: Renata Glasc, Bonus: Default Renata Glasc
It might be easy to guess Kennen's name, as he's a popular top-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Ionia, this character debuted in that game in 2010. Today's quote should only take a couple of seconds to link to Annie, a frequently used mid-laner in LoL.
Due to Jarvan IV's high pick rate, identifying his ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Akali being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Renata Glasc's Default splash art isn't going to take more than a few seconds to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios
- October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina
- October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana
- October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser
- October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
- October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
The LoLdle answers for its 467th edition will be published on October 17, 2023.