"Eeny, meeny, miny, burn": League of Legends LoLdle answers 466 (Monday, October 16, 2023)

The Loldle answers for its 466th version are available now. Getting good at this competition necessitates an in-depth knowledge of champions and their powers, as well as their various skins. However, it is beneficial to commit to memory certain common quotes related to them to improve your chances of success in answering the five questions that are presented by this title.

That said, here's the LoLdle quote for October 16, 2023:

"Eeny, meeny, miny, burn"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 16, 2023.

Kennen, Annie, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 466th edition (October 16, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 16, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Kennen

Kennen Quote: Annie

Annie Ability: Jarvan IV, Bonus : Passive

Jarvan IV, : Passive Emoji: Akali

Akali Splash Art: Renata Glasc, Bonus: Default Renata Glasc

It might be easy to guess Kennen's name, as he's a popular top-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Ionia, this character debuted in that game in 2010. Today's quote should only take a couple of seconds to link to Annie, a frequently used mid-laner in LoL.

Due to Jarvan IV's high pick rate, identifying his ability should not be challenging. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Akali being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Renata Glasc's Default splash art isn't going to take more than a few seconds to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios

Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana

Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser

Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen

Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri

Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot

Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

The LoLdle answers for its 467th edition will be published on October 17, 2023.