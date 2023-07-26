eFootball 2023 Mobile v3.0.0 update: The expected release date of eFootball 2024, major changes and more 

eFootball 2023 has already spent three years in the gaming community, and now the latest v3.0.0 update is set to release in a few months. Konami always launches a new version update every year just before the official restart of the club football season, which marks the game’s transition update from the previous year to the next. That said, players can expect eFootball 2024 Mobile to arrive on their devices with this next update.

eFootball 2023 v3.0.0 update news has been live on the game’s official website since June 29, 2023, and the hype is growing.

What is the new eFootball 2023 Mobile v3.0.0 update?

The latest eFootball 2023 Mobile v3.0.0 update will see the game’s transition to eFootball 2024. It will include data updates reflecting players’ promotions/relegations in domestic leagues and player transfers.

An overview of eFootball 2024 update: expected release date, major changes, and more

The game’s official website states that eFootball 2024 will go live between mid-August and September, along with the eFootball 2023 Mobile v3.0.0 update that awaits implementation during large-scale maintenance in that time.

Major changes

As per the official announcement on the website, the game will undergo some major changes during this time.

Team Playstyle Proficiency: eFootball 2024 Mobile will see the exclusion of "Team Playstyle Proficiency." Therefore, player abilities will not fluctuate depending on the Playstyle adopted by the team. The Progression Points used to increase the player's "Team Playstyle Proficiency" will be returned with the eFootball 2023 Mobile v3.0.0 update.

Player portraits of Standard Player Cards at max level: Some Standard Player Card designs used to change upon the cards reaching their maximum level. However, this will also change in eFootball 2024. It will also apply to the max-level Standard Player Cards you currently have on your team.

Large-scale maintenance for License Update: Konami plans to imply these changes with the large-scale maintenance break mentioned above. Most of the "Standard" player cards signed in the existing version of the game will also have their photos and affiliations updated. You will also get reimbursements for player cards no longer available in eFootball 2024 in the form of in-game items of equivalent value.

In-game assets and Data Carryover

Lastly, for those worried about their progress in the game, in-game assets, and players being carried over in the next eFootball version, here is the list:

eFootball Coins

eFootball Points

GP (Max 999,999,999)

Chance Deal

Nominating Contract

Contract Renewals (10 and 60 days)

Training Program

Skill Training Program

Settings

Special Strip

However, despite Konami already providing links to help you search for players and managers from your team who will be carried over in eFootball 2024, the carryover status of some other aspects of the game might vary depending on different factors.

Base team

Managers

Players

Objective

Avatar

You can visit this page, scroll down to find "Players eligible for carryover," "To Manager Search," and click on those options to check all the available players and managers, respectively, in the new update.

These are all the things you need to know about the eFootball 2023 Mobile v3.0.0 update that will also mark the beginning of the next season of eFootball.