eFootball 2024: 5 best defenders to have in your Dream Team

Getting the best defenders in eFootball 2024 is crucial to assembling a Dream Team. While winning the online showdowns against other players depends on your team's build and gameplay skills, having the toughest CBs can bolster your chances of winning more. However, choosing the top defenders in Konami’s football simulator title is a tough task.

Since getting the right players from POTW and other events is hard, most gamers have to fall upon the base player cards to build a perfect squad. Thus, this article brings you the best defenders in eFootball 2024 that are must-haves for your Dream Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Virgil van Dijk and four other best defenders in eFootball 2024 to have in your Dream Team

1) Matthijs de Ligt

The Netherlands international and former Ajax player is among the best defenders in eFootball 2024.

This 24-year-old defender has already been a reliable name for clubs like Juventus and Bayern Munich and can offer the same reliability in the defense of your Dream Team as well.

One of the most physical players in Konami’s football simulator, De Ligt has amazing Defensive Awarness, and Physical Contact stats, long-range shots, and ability to make weighted passes make him an asset for the team.

2) Marquinhos

Marquinhos has always been one of the best defenders in eFootball 2024, thanks to his well-rounded attributes and skills.

His incredible heading, jumping, and Defensive Engagement stats give him the edge over some forwards. Besides, his defending and ball-winning capabilities keep the attackers away from your box.

Moreover, Marquinhos is fast and has great passing ability, meaning you can easily create from the back with him in your defense.

3) Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias has been an exemplary defender for Manchester City over the past few seasons.

His Defensive Awareness and Aggression are immense compared to the other base cards on this list. Moreover, he also has incredible Jump, Physical Contact, and Stamina, making it hard for opponents to get past him.

This destroyer center-back has immense Aerial Superiority and heading skills, making him unbeatable against opponents' crosses. Besides, he can also mark their forwards, making the job easier for the goalkeeper of his team.

4) Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool man has been in the form of his life since he joined the Merseyside Reds. His exceptional defending skills and incredible defensive stats make him an automatic choice for any eFootball Dream Team as well.

The Liverpool defender handles the last line of defense effortlessly with his Defensive Awareness and quick response.

Van Dijk is the natural leader of the squad. Besides, his Interception, Low Lofted Pass, and Weighted Pass ability make him a perfect ball-playing center back for the four-man defense formation of your Dream Team.

5) William Saliba

W. Saliba has been a pillar in Arsenal’s deep defense for the past couple of seasons.

This right-footed build-up center back has a decent rating in the game, along with quality defending and average passing stats. Thanks to his height and defensive awareness, he can keep the opponent's forwards at bay.

Besides, his Man Marking abilities, Aerial Superiority, Interception, and Blocking skills make him a reliable member of your Dream Team’s backline. Team him up with a destroyer CB card, and you don’t have to worry about conceding any more.

These are the best defenders in eFootball 2024. However, players can also opt for others, with David Alaba, Ronald Araujo, and Josko Gvardiol being some incredible options to opt for.

A new season called “Elevate the Excitement” is currently live in the game with a new Special Player List, updated Match Passes and more.