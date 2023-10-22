5 best eFootball 2024 Goalkeeper cards that are must-haves for any Dream Team

eFootball 2024 Mobile is the latest version of Konami’s popular football simulator title. The objective for gamers is to build their Dream Team and engage in online showdowns. While success depends on the quality of your build, having the best goalkeeper between the sticks is the first step to a stable team. However, finding the best eFootball 2024 goalkeeper cards for your Dream Team can be a headache, even for pro players.

The best keepers will make the box their backyard to prove crucial in how the play is built up forward. There are many amazing choices in the game. However, this article will talk about the five best goalkeepers to have on your team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Mike Maignan, Alisson, and three other best-choice eFootball 2024 Goalkeeper cards to have in your Dream Team

1) Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is arguably the best eFootball 2024 goalkeeper to have on your Dream Team. The Los Blancos keeper was in the form of his life before injury hampered his run, and his in-game form and rating perfectly reflect that. The Belgian international has been exceptional in the game, even shocking players on many instances with his saves.

The Real Madrid keeper’s ratings have been reduced by two points compared to the previous season. However, if trained properly, his ratings can increase to 94 with 85+ GK Awareness, Reach, Catching, Reflexes, and more.

2) M. ter Stegen

M. ter Stegen defends the goal for Courtois’ rival club, and this offensive goalie can be a great choice for your Dream Team as well. This 82-rated base card comes with great GK Reflexes, Awareness, and Reach. Besides, his ball distribution abilities are immense, making him an unshakable force against top forwards in the game.

Use your Training Points properly, and M. ter Stegen's card can go up to 93 ratings, making this German international a reliable piece in your Dream Team puzzle.

3) M. Neuer

The German international has become a living legend of the game, and his in-game ratings perfectly reflect his status. The Bayern keeper is one of the best eFootball 2024 goalkeepers and has an 83-rated base card in the game with impressive passing ability, Physical Contact, and more.

He is the perfect keeper if you want to play out from the back. Besides, the sweeping abilities of the offensive goalie also give an immense advantage in 1v1 situations.

If trained properly, this base card can reach up to 93 ratings and improve your success rate in every match exponentially. You can even go offensive and put a three-man defense formation with such a reliable keeper by your side.

4) Alisson

Alisson is another top eFootball 2024 goalkeeper card to have on your Dream Team. The Liverpool man has been an integral part of his club and national squad for the last few years, and he can deliver similar results for your team as well.

The 82-rated base card goes up to 93 with the right training, and with his incredible physical contact and GK Reflexes, he can keep clean sheets for your Dream Team in every eFootball 2024 Mobile match.

5) M. Maignan

Mike Maignan is the best eFootball 2024 goalkeeper card if you don’t have enough funds to go for the other options mentioned in the list. This AC Milan keeper took over the responsibility between the sticks after Donnarumma's departure to PSG, and has successfully filled the gap left by the Italian.

This 81-rated card already comes with 70+ Kicking Power, Jump, and Physical Contact and can go up to 92 ratings upon proper training. Mike Maignan is a reliable goalkeeper for any eFootball 2024 Mobile Dream Team.

These are the five best options you can go for while assembling your Dream Team. However, you can even opt for others, with Y. Sommer, Ederson Moraes, and G. Donnarumma being great options apart from the ones mentioned above.