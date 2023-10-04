How to get Level Training Programs in eFootball 2024 Mobile?

The Level Training Programs in eFootball 2024 Mobile help you train the player cards in your Dream Team and enhance your chances of winning. However, acquiring these training programs is easier said than done. Since Konami hasn't officially provided clear instructions on how to earn them, it has become a burning question among the community.

In our research, we have found some tested ways to earn the Level Training Programs in eFootball 2024 Mobile for free. This guide details all of them.

A complete guide to getting Level Training Programs in eFootball 2024 Mobile

Participating in different in-game events

Get Training Programs as event rewards (Image via Konami)

You can get the Level Training Programs in eFootball 2024 Mobile by playing different in-game events and campaigns. eFootball 2024 Mobile keeps bringing some amazing Tour Events, Challenge Events, and more. The game also has an eFootball League that can earn you these Level Training Programs for every match you play.

Releasing players from your team

Release the players to earn more Level Training Programs (Image via Konami)

A lot of gamers are skeptical about releasing players from their Dream Team. However, that will also help you earn Level Training Programs in eFootball 2024 Mobile.

If you are a long-time enjoyer of the football simulator title, chances are you have plenty of duplicate cards of different players. Releasing the duplicate cards can earn you Training Programs depending on the type of card.

So, releasing these extra legendary cards can essentially help you train the other players in your Dream Team to their maximum potential.

Obtaining the Training Programs from the shop

In-game Shop can also help you earn Level Training Programs (Image via Konami)

Even though most items available in the in-game shop require microtransactions, you can get Level Training Programs from there for free. Exchange the eFootball Points you have earned in the in-game shop for the training programs. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to get them.

Step 1: Launch the game and tap on the "Shop" option.

Launch the game and tap on the "Shop" option. Step 2: Tap on the eFootball Points.

Tap on the eFootball Points. Step 3: Click on items.

Click on items. Step 4: Tap on the preferred training program you want to buy and confirm payment by eFootball Points.

The Exp. 4,000 Training Program will cost you 5k points. Similarly, the Exp. 1,000 Training Programs will cost 1,250 points, and the Exp. 100 Training Program will cost 125 points. However, it is worth noting that the Exp. 10,000 Training Programs are not available in the shop, and you need to earn them by playing.

The Level Training Programs in eFootball 2024 Mobile are crucial for every gamer. Earn more of them by using the aforementioned ways to train your Dream Team players and win more.