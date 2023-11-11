eFootball 2024: 5 best midfielders (defensive) to have in your Dream Team

Defensive midfielders in eFootball 2024 are crucial to most formations in Konami’s football simulation title. Despite playing an important role in maintaining the link between the team’s defense and midfield, DMFs often go under the radar, both in real life and in simulation. Picking a player for any position from the vast library in the title is hard.

Therefore, this article tries to pick the best defensive midfielders in the title based on their current form, card stats, and other skills to help you assemble your perfect Dream Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best defensive midfielders in eFootball 2024

1) Rodri

Rodri maintains the link between Manchester City’s indomitable defense and formidable attacking line. This Anchor Man becomes the extra man in their backline and midfield when required. With defensive stats better than some of the game's best defenders, Rodri can also play as a CB if required.

Rodri's one-touch passing and through passing are also feared by most of his opponents. He possesses an incredible Kicking Power stat, and his ability to maintain the ball in tight positions makes him efficient against pressing opponents.

2) Declan Rice

The Arsenal man has impressed the football world since his West Ham days. So much so that he has replaced Jorginho, a Euro Cup and UCL winner, for the Gunners’ side. This Destroyer DMF in eFootball 2024 will help you regain possession in the midfield while breaking the course of the opponent's buildup with his interception skills.

Rice also possesses great Stamina and impressive defensive stats. His fighting spirit, man-marking, and leadership skills make him one of the best defensive midfielders in eFootball 2024.

3) Casemiro

Casemiro was one of the best players on the Real Madrid squad that won three consecutive Champions Leagues. While he has been a little out of form lately, he can still make it to the top tier with his interceptions, stamina, long-range shooting, and other skills.

The Manchester United midfielder has great aerial abilities, making him a great defender in set-piece situations. Moreover, his ability to cut passing options of opposition will also help to regain possession.

Casemiro's versatility as a player makes him one of the best midfielders in eFootball 2024. With quality defensive stats, the blocker cuts the opponent’s primary passing options, and his sudden long rangers often become a nightmare even for the best goalkeepers in the game.

4) Aurlien Tchouameni

Aurlien Tchouameni is among the best defensive midfielders in eFootball 2024. The Real Madrid man possesses some amazing skills like interception, one-touch passing, and cutting behind and turning that make him press-resistant in the midfield. Aurlien Tchouameni is a versatile DMF who can also play as a CB when required.

Tchouameni's respectable defensive stats, sole control, and incredible passing add to his skill set. With his one-touch passes, he helps in rapid build-ups. His ability to contribute to both attack and defense makes him an automatic choice for your teammate.

5) Marcelo Brozovic

Brozovic was part of the Croatian team that was the runner-up in the 2018 World Cup and finished third in the 2022 World Cup. Being one of the best Orchestrators in the title, he comes with double touch, long-range curlers, great interception, and showcases immense fighting spirit, making him a great choice for any team.

The former Inter Milan player has amazing Stamina, Defensive Engagement, and Tackling stats. His passing ability and vision help in build-ups, while his on-target long-rangers can grab goals in the dying moments of the game.

These were some of the best defensive midfielders in eFootball 2024. While they missed this list due to their current form in the title, Joshua Kimmich and Sergio Busquets are some names gamers can opt for in this position.