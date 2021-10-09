EG vs OG Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As Dota 2 The International 10 inches closer to day three of group stage matches, the community is getting ready for the infamous duel between Evil Geniuses and OG.

Right before the formation of the legendary OG roster that miraculously swept away all teams to win two consecutive TI’s, the Dota 2 roster of OG was left shattered by the betrayal of one of the most important members.

When Tal “Fly” Aizik, one of the co-founders and the closest friend of Johan “N0tail” Sundstein left the team, leaving it broken in bits just to look for better opportunities, the whole Dota 2 community went on a crusade to avenge N0tail.

And as they come back with a stronger team and meet EG in the main stage of Dota 2 The International 8, the rivalry matches between EG and OG started off its story.

Dota 2 The International 10: EG vs OG

Predictions

Evil Geniuses (EG) has been one of the most dominant teams during this Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season as they were the first team to qualify directly for TI 10. During the group stage of TI 10, they have shown extreme resilience as they went up against some of the best Dota 2 teams and have only dropped one out of four series so far.

OG, the absolute fan-favorites of this tournament, and once again the defending champions have proved themselves among the best as they lead the same group with more series victories than EG.

Even though EG plays a more farm-oriented line-up while OG depends on chaos and non-stop team fights to assert dominance, what fans really wish to see is how the rivalry unfurls. Whether EG finally defeats OG or OG holds on to their streak is all that matters to the Dota 2 community now.

Head to head results of EG and OG

In the recent few match-ups between Evil Geniuses and OG, OG has come out triumphant in all of the matches.

When and where to watch the series between EG and OG

The third day of the group stages of Dota 2 The International 10 starts off with the game between EG and OG. Fans will be able to watch the games on Dota 2 TI’s official Twitch channel from 12.30 pm IST.

Recent results of both sides

While EG has managed to secure only two series victories in their most recent five match-ups, OG has secured three wins and one draw in their most recent five series.

Dota 2 The International 10 rosters for EG and OG

Evil Geniuses:

Artour “Arteezy” Babaev

Abed “Abed” Yusop

Daryl Koh “iceiceice” Pei Xiang

Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen

Tal “Fly” Aizik

OG:

Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan

Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen

Sébastien “Ceb” Debs

Martin "Saksa” Sazdov

Johan “N0tail” Sundstein

