EG vs VP at Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

Evil Geniuses is going to meet VP towards the tail end of the third day of the group stage of Dota 2 TI10. This is going to be quite a crucial series as it will decide which of the two teams makes it to the upper bracket of the TI10 main stage event.

EG came into TI10 as one of the top contenders for the Aegis of Champions. The best-of-two series against VP will decide whether the popular North American Dota 2 team can start their main stage run from the safety of the upper bracket.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of EG vs VP in TI10 Group Stage

Recent results for EG and VP

In the matches of Dota 2 TI10 group stage, EG has won 2-0 against Team Aster, T1, and Thunder Predator. They drew 1-1 against Alliance as well as OG, but unfortunately lost 0-2 against Invictus Gaming. The North American side has looked solid most of the time, although their most recent match against Thunder Predator today seemed like it could go either way. Against the team that's currently placed last in the group, that’s not a particularly good sign.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm #Dota2 Thunder Predator almost got their first point against EG but not quite. They now have to take down Aster 2-0 to keep their TI run alive. If they lose even one game, they are mathematically out. #TI10 Thunder Predator almost got their first point against EG but not quite. They now have to take down Aster 2-0 to keep their TI run alive. If they lose even one game, they are mathematically out. #TI10 #Dota2

Coming to VP, they have won 2-0 against Undying, Alliance, and Thunder Predator. They drew 1-1 against OG and lost 0-2 against both T1 as well as Invictus Gaming. VP has played some stellar Dota 2 in the tournament with their unusual Dawnbreaker carry definitely being one of the main highlights.

Head to head results for EG vs VP

EG last faced off against VP in 2020 in OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division. Out of their last five encounters, both teams have won two series each with one ending in a draw.

Dota 2 Rosters of EG and VP

Evil Geniuses:

Artour “Arteezy” Babaev

Abed “Abed” Yusop

Daryl Koh “iceiceice” Pei Xiang

Andreas Franck “Cr1t-” Nielsen

Tal “Fly” Aizik

Virtus.pro:

Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko

Danil “gpk” Skutin

Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin

Vitalie “Save-” Melnic

Illias “Kingslayer” Ganeev

EG vs VP series prediction

Although EG is slightly favored to win the series, the Dota 2 best-of-two series could definitely go VP’s way as well. Each team will try their best to secure their upper bracket slot. Dota 2 fans can definitely expect fierce competition between the NA and the CIS teams.

Also Read

When and where to watch EG vs VP

Dota 2 fans can tune into Stream A of the official TI10 group stage Twitch streams. The matches can also be watched in DotaTV from the Dota 2 client itself. The series is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST / 3.00 pm UTC on October 9, 2021.

Edited by Atul S