Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree file size, system requirements, and more explored

Elden Ring's upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is just a few weeks away from its release. And with the expansion's looming release date, we finally have concrete information on its file size, courtesy of PlayStation Game Size on X. Surprisingly, despite being the expansion of a massive open-world title as Elden Ring, the DLC's file size is quite small.

Shadow of the Erdtree is admittedly 2024's most anticipated title, despite being a DLC. The excitement for the expansion is roughly on the same level as Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC, which was released last year, to overwhelmingly positive critical and player reception.

The excitement for Shadow of the Erdtree is quite natural given that the base title was crowned the "Game of the Year" for 2022 and was one of FromSoftware's most played, and successful games to date.

With all that said, here's everything you need to know about Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree's file size, PC system requirements, and more.

Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree file size

According to PlayStation File Size (@PlaystationSize) on X, Shadow of the Erdtree's download size is roughly 16.502GB, which is less than half of the file size of the base game itself. While it might be a bit jarring for some to see such a small file size for a DLC of a modern AAA open-world game, it's nothing new or alarming for long-time FromSoftware fans.

FromSoftware has always been good at file compression for their games. For context, Dark Souls 3 along with both its DLCs is less than 30GBs in size. Additionally, the entirety of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is packed within 13 gigabytes.

FromSoftware hasn't revealed the size and scope of the expansion, with the game's creative director and studio head, Hidetaka Miyazaki only mentioning a 30-hour runtime. However, considering the DLC's file size, Shadow of the Erdtree may indeed be a 30 to 40-hour title, with perhaps a dozen or so hours of side content.

Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree PC system requirements

There have been some rare instances recently where DLCs of games came with increased system requirements, a la, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores, etc. However, in most cases, expansions usually have the same system requirements as the base game. This is also true for the upcoming Elden Ring DLC.

Here are the PC system requirements for Elden Ring and also Shadow of the Erdtree:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X

INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD RADEON RX 580 4 GB

NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD RADEON RX 580 4 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor: INTEL CORE I7-8700K or AMD RYZEN 5 3600X

INTEL CORE I7-8700K or AMD RYZEN 5 3600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD RADEON RX VEGA 56 8 GB

NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD RADEON RX VEGA 56 8 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Shadow of the Erdtree, much like the base game is also coming to the previous generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, alongside the current generation systems.

