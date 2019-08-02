Gaming News: First footage of Elden Ring to be shown at Gamescom 2019.

FromSoftware's next big game, following this year's phenomenal Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is an open-world RPG called Elden Ring. It is supposedly set to feature a Norse mythology-inspired setting and is a collaborative project between Hidetaka Miyazaki and the critically acclaimed author George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones).

First announced at this year's Microsoft E3 2019 conference, FromSoftware is set to show off its first game play footage at this year's Gamescom event, which takes place from 20-24th August in Cologne, Germany.

This brand new information comes straight from Igromania (text is in Russian) a games publication based in Russia. According to the report, Namco Bandai will show off Elden Ring to the press, alongside other games published from them, such as Man of Medan, Code Vein, etc.

This news may come to as a disappointment to some, as behind the closed door game play demos are becoming increasingly common these days. The most recent example of such exhibition is CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics' upcoming Avengers game.

Elden Ring is set to be the spiritual successor of FromSoftware's most beloved franchise, Dark Souls. The game will supposedly feature more open-ended locations this time around, in which players can explore the game's world on foot, as well on a horseback. The game seem to be a big departure from the previous titles of this beloved developer.

FromSoftware's President Hidetaka Miyazaki recently said in an interview that Elden Ring is a natural evolution of Dark Souls. The game will also feature "terrifying" boss battles which the studio is famous for.

Elden Ring currently doesn't have a release date or even a release window. But one should expect the game to launch sometime around Spring of 2020, as that's the time period FromSoftware tends to release their games.

Are you excited for Elden Ring?