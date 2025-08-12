Elden Ring Nightreign 1.02.1 patch notes explored: Balance adjustments, fixes, and more

The Elden Ring Nightreign 1.02.1 patch is now available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. While it does not bring any new Everdark Sovereign bosses to the game, it fixes some issues you might have faced and introduces a few balancing changes to make the gameplay feel smoother. It is mostly a minor patch that fixes bugs that hinder your experience.This article will cover the Elden Ring Nightreign 1.02.1 patch notes.Elden Ring Nightreign 1.02.1 patch notesBelow you can find the Elden Ring Nightreign 1.02.1 patch notes:Elden Ring Nightreign 1.02.1 Patch: Balance AdjustmentsIncreased the performance of the skill &quot;Storm Ruler&quot;Reduced the time to charge the storm effectIncreased the speed of the blade unleashed by the attackIncreased the attack power when not charged with the stormElden Ring Nightreign 1.02.1 Patch: Bug FixesFixed a bug where, under certain conditions, using dropped items would prevent any actions other than moving and camera operation.Fixed a bug where effects triggered by successful guards would not activate for certain guard actions.Fixed a bug where target lock would immediately be released on eggs or insects parasitizing the player character when Duchess's Ultimate Art &quot;Finale&quot; effect is active.Fixed a bug where some attacks by Everdark Sovereign &quot;Maris, Fathom of Night&quot; would cause stagger damage when negated with the Executor's Skill.Fixed a bug where, under certain conditions, the relic effect &quot;[Executor] While Character Skill is active, unlocking use of cursed sword restores HP&quot; would not activate.Fixed a bug where the skill &quot;Storm Ruler&quot; could be used without consuming FP by specific steps.Fixed a bug where the damage dealt to enemies by the passive effect &quot;Frostbite Produces a Mist of Frost&quot; was higher than intended.Fixed a bug where using a Flask would not heal the player's own HP when equipped with relics that have the effect &quot;Flask Also Heals Allies&quot;.Note: Identified a bug where healing is not distributed or the amount of healing distributed changes for allies who have acquired the passive effect &quot;Gradual Restoration by Flask.&quot; This will be fixed in a future update.Fixed a bug where the displayed effect value of &quot;Extended Spell Duration&quot; differed from the actual effect value.Fixed a bug where the color of effects generated by certain Passive Effects was different than intended.Fixed a bug where some attacks of the Everdark Sovereign, “Caligo, Miasma of Night,” would not hit playable characters.Fixed a bug where the framerate would drop during battles with Everdark Sovereigns &quot;Caligo, Miasma of Night&quot; and &quot;Maris, Fathom of Night&quot; under certain conditions.Fixed a bug where the number of displayed relics did not match the actual number shown when sorting by &quot;Order by Size&quot; or &quot;Order by Color&quot; in the Relic Rites menu.Fixed a bug where certain relics could not be equipped when using specific filter functions in the Relic Rites menu.Fixed a bug where, under certain conditions, audio may not play correctly.Fixed a bug where continuous use of Sorceries and Incantations would degrade game performance for other players.Fixed a bug where activating certain passive effects or continuous use of Sorceries and Incantations could impact network stability.Corrected some texts in Brazilian Portuguese.Elden Ring Nightreign 1.02.1 patch: Only for PS5 Bug FixesFixed an issue where the UI, including the HUD, would disappear and the game might unexpectedly terminate if play were continued. The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:App Ver. 1.02.1Regulation Ver. 1.02.1In PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions, Regulation files can be downloaded by logging in to the server.If the Regulation Ver. listed in the lower right corner of the title screen is not 1.02.1, please select LOGIN and apply the latest regulation before enjoying the game.Online play requires the player to apply this update. After downloading the update file, please restart the game and install the update.