Elden Ring Patch 1.10 (July 27) official notes: PvP changes, balance updates, bug fixes, and more

Elden Ring patch 1.10 for July 27, 2023, is now live, and the new set of updates is introducing a fair bit of balance changes to the game along with fixing some of the major performance issues. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the increased poise damage that every weapon will be receiving along critical hit angles getting extended in PvP.

Quick Step as well as Hound’s Step are also getting nerfed, and their invulnerability window is being reduced significantly.

Elden RIng patch 1.10 is now live for all the major platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.

Fans looking for a detailed description of the latest version can look up their official website.

However, for a brief overview here are all the major highlights.

Elden Ring Patch 1.10 (July 27) official notes

1) PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

Increased poise damage of all weapons and some spells and incantations.

Increased poise when attacking with some skills, spells, incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Added damage reduction when performing attacks with some skills, spells and incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Critical hit angles have been extended.

Decreased the invulnerability window of the Quick Step and Hound's Step skills.

Decreased the damage reduction granted by some skills, incantations and items.

2) General balance adjustments

Increased critical hit damage.

Decreased recovery time after a missed critical hit.

Increased poise damage of attacks that occur after missing a critical hit.

3) Bug Fixes and other changes

Adjusted the player damage animation so that the attack direction is not unintentionally shifted when getting hit while attacking with some types of weapons that generates poise.

Fixed a bug that prevented some spells and incantations from causing damage while under the effect of some skills and items.

Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the Sacred Order skill to continue after switching weapons.

Corrected some text in certain languages.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.10

Regulation Ver. 1.10

Online play requires the player to apply this update.