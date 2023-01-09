Elden Ring wins another Game of the Year at The Steam Awards: List of winners across categories

Steam has revealed the full list of awards for 2022, with Elden Ring winning two Game of the Year awards. Other former PlayStation exclusives also fared well, with God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales shining.

Awards are given to new and old games based on their popularity and presence. The winners are selected by the playerbase who vote during the Winter Sale.

Steam Awards winners across all categories

Steam has awarded games in over ten categories based on player votes. Here's a look at all the winners starting with Elden Ring as the Game of the Year:

Game of the Year

Winner: Elden Ring

Game of the Year (Image via Steam)

Miyazaki's latest title, Elden Ring, took the world by storm when it was released in early 2022. It climbed to the top of the charts and garnered a massive playerbase weeks after launch, which is especially admirable considering it's primarily a single-player adventure title. Despite its fellow nominees being incredible games, Elden Ring winning the Game of the Year award didn't come as a surprise.

Nominees

Elden Ring

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Stray

Dying Light 2

God of War (2018)

VR Game of the Year

Winner: Hitman 3

VR Game of the Year (Image via Steam)

Hitman 3 was originally released in 2021 as an exclusive Epic Games Store title, making its debut on the platform in early 2022. You must find ways to take out your target(s) in the game. The game has a lot to offer, from taking on disguises and avoiding detection to setting up multiple events. With the VR mode, Hitman 3 is truly worthy of the VR Game of the Year title, even a year after its release.

Nominees

BoneLab

Hitman 3

Green Hell VR

Among Us VR

Inside the Backrooms

Labor of Love

Winner: Cyberpunk 2077

Labor of Love (Image via Steam)

When Cyberpunk 2077 was originally launched in 2020, it was in an unplayable state with constant crashes and game-breaking bugs. However, since then, the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard, providing major post-launch updates and transforming the game into what it originally promised.

While each game on the nomination list is worthy of this award, CD Projekt Red has set an example for redemption.

Nominees

Dota 2

Project Zomboid

No Man's Sky

Deep Rock Galactic

Cyberpunk 2077

Better with Friends

Winner: Raft

Better with Friends (Image via Steam)

The open-world aquatic survival game has garnered a cult following over the years. With the objective of collecting resource materials and building a raft together, the game truly is Better with Friends. While hunting a monster in Monster Hunter Rise or jumping into a TDM together is fun, nothing provides a calm, cooperative experience like Raft.

Nominees

Raft

Ready or Not

Monster Hunter: Rise

Multiversus

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Outstanding visual Style

Winner: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

outstanding Visual Style (Image via Steam)

In 2020, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales was released as a standalone expansion to the hugely acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man. Cut to two years later, and both PlayStation titles made their way to PC. Each nominee implemented a different style, with Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales bringing forth realistic visual fidelity with impressive lighting and animation.

Nominees

Scorn

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Cult of the Lamb

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most innovative Game

Winner: Stray

Most Innovative Gameplay (Image via Steam)

From Tunic to Sifu, 2022 saw a few amazing indie titles, but none were as impactful as Stray. The Game of the Year nominated title lets you take on the role of a cat in a dystopian cyberpunk future and observe the world from a feline perspective. Stray is defined by its truly innovative design and narrative.

Nominees

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

Teardown

Stray

Neon White

Dome Keeper

Best Game You Suck At

Winner: Elden Ring

Best Game You Suck at (Image via Steam)

Is it a surprise that the Miyazaki-directed Elden Ring won the "Best Game You Suck At" title and "Game of the Year"? Known for its painstaking difficulty levels, Elden Ring thrives on giving players a proper challenge to overcome and achieve their goals.

Nominees

GTFO

Victoria 3

Elden Ring

Total War: Warhammer 3

FIFA 23

Best Soundtrack

Winner: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Best Soundtrack (Image via Steam)

A game's soundtrack is subjective, and its popularity varies from person to person. One may like Metal Hellsinger's heavy rock over Sonic Frontiers' soothing and exciting music. However, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade beautifully captures the environment and mood of the game, immersing players in the journey.

Nominees

Metal: Hellsinger

Sonic Frontiers

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade

Persona 5 Royal

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Outstanding Story Rich Game

Winner: God of War

Outstanding story-rich game (Image via Steam)

When God of War was released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, it redefined the franchise with amazing storytelling set in the backdrop of Nordic mythology. This father-and-son narrative took home the Outstanding Story Rich Games award in a nomination list dominated by other PlayStation titles.

Nominees

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

God of War (2018)

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

Sit Back and Relax

Winner: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sit back and Relax (Image via Steam)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga retells the entire Skywalker Saga, from the events of Phantom Menace to the grand finale of The Rise of Skywalker, with a cheeky, humorous twist of Lego games. It's a great title to sit back, relax, and have fun with.

Nominees

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Power Wash Simulator

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dorf Romantik

Slime Rancher 2

Best Game on the Go

Winner: Death Stranding Director's Cut

Best Game on the Go (Image via Steam)

One of the biggest gaming developments this year was Steam Deck's release. Like the Nintendo Switch, the Deck redefined handheld gaming. While not a powerhouse, it provides a great on-the-go gaming experience. Based on the community vote, Death Stranding Director's Cut, which has infamously been described as a "Walking Simulator," won the Best Game on the Go award.

Nominees

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Vampire Survivors

Death Stranding: Director's Cut

Brotato

Marvel Snap

Steam @Steam



Full list of winners and categories below: Congratulations to ELDEN RING for winning Game of the Year in the 2022 Steam AwardsFull list of winners and categories below: store.steampowered.com/steamawards Congratulations to ELDEN RING for winning Game of the Year in the 2022 Steam Awards🎉Full list of winners and categories below: store.steampowered.com/steamawards

With quite a few games lined up for debut this year, it will be interesting to see which ones come out on top at the 2023 Steam Awards.

Poll : 0 votes