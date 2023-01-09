Elden Ring wins another Game of the Year at The Steam Awards: List of winners across categories

Steam has revealed the full list of awards for 2022, with Elden Ring winning two Game of the Year awards. Other former PlayStation exclusives also fared well, with God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales shining.
Awards are given to new and old games based on their popularity and presence. The winners are selected by the playerbase who vote during the Winter Sale.
Steam Awards winners across all categories
Steam has awarded games in over ten categories based on player votes. Here's a look at all the winners starting with Elden Ring as the Game of the Year:
Game of the Year
- Winner: Elden Ring
Miyazaki's latest title, Elden Ring, took the world by storm when it was released in early 2022. It climbed to the top of the charts and garnered a massive playerbase weeks after launch, which is especially admirable considering it's primarily a single-player adventure title. Despite its fellow nominees being incredible games, Elden Ring winning the Game of the Year award didn't come as a surprise.
Nominees
- Elden Ring
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Stray
- Dying Light 2
- God of War (2018)
VR Game of the Year
- Winner: Hitman 3
Hitman 3 was originally released in 2021 as an exclusive Epic Games Store title, making its debut on the platform in early 2022. You must find ways to take out your target(s) in the game. The game has a lot to offer, from taking on disguises and avoiding detection to setting up multiple events. With the VR mode, Hitman 3 is truly worthy of the VR Game of the Year title, even a year after its release.
Nominees
- BoneLab
- Hitman 3
- Green Hell VR
- Among Us VR
- Inside the Backrooms
Labor of Love
- Winner: Cyberpunk 2077
When Cyberpunk 2077 was originally launched in 2020, it was in an unplayable state with constant crashes and game-breaking bugs. However, since then, the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard, providing major post-launch updates and transforming the game into what it originally promised.
While each game on the nomination list is worthy of this award, CD Projekt Red has set an example for redemption.
Nominees
- Dota 2
- Project Zomboid
- No Man's Sky
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Cyberpunk 2077
Better with Friends
- Winner: Raft
The open-world aquatic survival game has garnered a cult following over the years. With the objective of collecting resource materials and building a raft together, the game truly is Better with Friends. While hunting a monster in Monster Hunter Rise or jumping into a TDM together is fun, nothing provides a calm, cooperative experience like Raft.
Nominees
- Raft
- Ready or Not
- Monster Hunter: Rise
- Multiversus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Outstanding visual Style
- Winner: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
In 2020, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales was released as a standalone expansion to the hugely acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man. Cut to two years later, and both PlayStation titles made their way to PC. Each nominee implemented a different style, with Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales bringing forth realistic visual fidelity with impressive lighting and animation.
Nominees
- Scorn
- Bendy and the Dark Revival
- Cult of the Lamb
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Most innovative Game
- Winner: Stray
From Tunic to Sifu, 2022 saw a few amazing indie titles, but none were as impactful as Stray. The Game of the Year nominated title lets you take on the role of a cat in a dystopian cyberpunk future and observe the world from a feline perspective. Stray is defined by its truly innovative design and narrative.
Nominees
- Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord
- Teardown
- Stray
- Neon White
- Dome Keeper
Best Game You Suck At
- Winner: Elden Ring
Is it a surprise that the Miyazaki-directed Elden Ring won the "Best Game You Suck At" title and "Game of the Year"? Known for its painstaking difficulty levels, Elden Ring thrives on giving players a proper challenge to overcome and achieve their goals.
Nominees
- GTFO
- Victoria 3
- Elden Ring
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- FIFA 23
Best Soundtrack
- Winner: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
A game's soundtrack is subjective, and its popularity varies from person to person. One may like Metal Hellsinger's heavy rock over Sonic Frontiers' soothing and exciting music. However, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade beautifully captures the environment and mood of the game, immersing players in the journey.
Nominees
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Sonic Frontiers
- Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade
- Persona 5 Royal
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+
Outstanding Story Rich Game
- Winner: God of War
When God of War was released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, it redefined the franchise with amazing storytelling set in the backdrop of Nordic mythology. This father-and-son narrative took home the Outstanding Story Rich Games award in a nomination list dominated by other PlayStation titles.
Nominees
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- God of War (2018)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe
Sit Back and Relax
- Winner: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga retells the entire Skywalker Saga, from the events of Phantom Menace to the grand finale of The Rise of Skywalker, with a cheeky, humorous twist of Lego games. It's a great title to sit back, relax, and have fun with.
Nominees
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Power Wash Simulator
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Dorf Romantik
- Slime Rancher 2
Best Game on the Go
- Winner: Death Stranding Director's Cut
One of the biggest gaming developments this year was Steam Deck's release. Like the Nintendo Switch, the Deck redefined handheld gaming. While not a powerhouse, it provides a great on-the-go gaming experience. Based on the community vote, Death Stranding Director's Cut, which has infamously been described as a "Walking Simulator," won the Best Game on the Go award.
Nominees
- Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel
- Vampire Survivors
- Death Stranding: Director's Cut
- Brotato
- Marvel Snap
With quite a few games lined up for debut this year, it will be interesting to see which ones come out on top at the 2023 Steam Awards.