Elder Scrolls 6 Redfall: Being Developed On Bethesda New Engine, Motion Capture, Real Life NPCs and More

Elder Scrolls 6

Elder Scrolls is one of the oldest RPG game that fans have liked for years. Elder Scrolls Series has evolved with the past few games. Games like Oblivion and Skyrim are considered best RPG's even among the Elder Scroll series itself. Bethesda Game Studios have produced masterpiece games, though the same cannot be said about the current generation games. We all know how much of a disaster Fallout 76 was at launch.

Fallout 76 is one of the most broken game Bethesda Game Studio has ever produced. Some players even mentioned that the game should not have launched. As the gameplay experience was similar to that of early access stage. The second most disastrous thing about Fallout 76 was the game engine.

Fallout 76 used the same engine that was used to develop games like Skyrim and Fallout 4. Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim is a very old game, making games on the old engine and achieving Fallout 76 level of graphics in a sense is quite a feat to achieve. Later on, we learned about how the parent company was not ready to invest in a new game engine. Which lead Bethesda Game Studio a serious issue.

Moreover, fans were worried about upcoming titles like Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield. But you don't have to worry anymore as the new details on the game engine, Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield Development will leave you astonished.

Bethesda Is Finally Switching to A New Advanced Game Engine

Bethesda Game Studio is finally switching over to a brand new advanced game engine which will help them to develop current and next games without an issue. Now upcoming games from Bethesda Game Studio are without a doubt going to have next-gen graphics and high level of details. The new engine will allow them to use more heavy assets and new features which will assist them to bring a great masterpiece.

Elder Scrolls 6 Is Going To Have Photorealistic Graphics, And So does Starfield

The sixth game in the Elder Scroll Series, "Elder Scrolls 6 Redfall" is going to be the first game by Bethesda Game Studio to have photorealistic graphics. The developers at Bethesda Game Studio revealed some of their work on Elder Scrolls 6. They revealed how they were trying to implement Photorealistic graphics in the game.

Bethesda Game Studio: Photorealistic Graphics(Demo)

Using real-world places and landmarks will surely bring a positive result in the development of Elder Scrolls 6. Just thinking about the details and graphics of Elder Scrolls 6 creates hype which is hard to control. The best part about this is that Elder Scroll 6 is not only the game to have Photorealistic graphics. The new teased gamed by Bethesda, "Starfield" is going to have the same. These two games have increased hopes of many of the fans, including me.

