Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall: Complete achievements list

Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall is set to launch globally on March 6, 2025. This upcoming single-player turn-based action strategy title from Wild River Games GmbH will be available on a variety of platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Notably, the game boasts a total of 48 achievements, which you can aim to unlock.

A list of these achievements and a brief guide on how to obtain them is mentioned below.

All achievements and trophies from Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall

There are 48 achievements in total (Image via Wild River Games GmbH)

Here is the complete list of all the achievements in Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall:

Eldradueler: Defeat 100 creatures in total. Master Eldradueler: Defeat 500 creatures in total. Mini Mauler: Defeat 100 Mini Creatures in total. Uneasy Alliance: Win a battle with creatures from four different worlds. Mana-Hungry: Collect 200 Mana in total in Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall. Last Creature Standing: Win a battle with one wounded creature remaining. Totally Fired Up: Set 30 enemy creatures on fire in total. Very N-ice!: Freeze 30 enemy creatures in total. Poison Running Through Your Veins: Poison 30 enemy creatures in total. Proper Pyromaniac: Set enemy creatures on fire eight times in a single battle. Alright, Everyone! Chill!: Freeze enemy creatures eight times in a single battle. Toxic Love: Poison enemy creatures eight times in a single battle. Smashing!: Defeat 40 enemies with the Lava Smasher. Last One Laughing: Defeat 40 enemies with the Lava Hyena. Unstoppable Fire: Defeat 40 enemies with the Lava Dragon. Snip! Snap!: Defeat 20 enemies with the Lava Scorpion. Caution, Hot!: Defeat 20 enemies with the Magma Lizard. Hard as Granite: Defeat 20 enemies with the Granite Wolf. CHAAAARGE!: Defeat 20 enemies with the Battle Rhino. Ready to Rumble: Defeat 20 enemies with the Stone Monster. I'm Over Here!: Defeat 20 enemies with the Stone Chameleon. Charging Laser...: Defeat 20 enemies with the Stone Dragon. Say Cheese!: Defeat 20 enemies with the Ice Rat. Cold-Blooded Hunter: Defeat 20 enemies with the Snow Wolf. Anchor Aweigh!: Defeat 20 enemies with the Ice Giant. Absolute Perfection: Defeat 20 enemies with the Ice Griffin. The Approaching Storm: Defeat 20 enemies with the Ice Dragon. One Against All: Defeat 20 enemies with the Jungle Creature. One with Nature: Defeat 20 enemies with the Jungle Emperor. Hungry for More: Defeat 20 enemies with the Swamp Monster. Itsy Bitsy Spider: Defeat 20 enemies with the Jungle Tarantula. King of the Jungle: Defeat 20 enemies with the Jungle Dragon. Training wheels: off: Finish the Tutorial. Au-some: Acquire your first upgrade in Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall. All That Glitters: Spend 30 gold on upgrades. Gold Rush: Spend 60 gold on upgrades. An Old Friend: Find Ganador. Rock 'n' Roll: Enter the Stone World. Ice to See: Enter the Ice World Welcome to the Jungle: Enter the Jungle World. The Lava World Crystal: Acquire the Lava World Crystal. The Stone World Crystal: Acquire the Stone World Crystal. The Ice World Crystal: Acquire the Ice World Crystal. The Jungle World Crystal: Acquire the Jungle World Crystal. Full House: Recruit all creatures in Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall. 100% Gamer: Complete all levels. Shadows Fall: Defeat the Shadow Dragon. Perfect Victory: Collect all achievements in Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall.

For more guides on Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall, stay tuned.

